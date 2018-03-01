In support of #ZED (Zero Defect Zero Effect) and #MakeInIndia initiatives of the Government of India; MyEasyISO – a global business process management and optimisation software provider, today announced its newest corporate social responsibility initiative.

This first of its kind of CSR initiative applicable to deserving companies & private organizations in India will be offering a world-class software to manage Quality – Health & Safety – Environment management systems complimentary & free of cost to help them implement ZED framework better and become more competitive. Along with ZED initiative, any global organisation, establishing its operations in India as a part of Make in India scheme will also be eligible for this program. This is a unique CSR initiative because normally CSR activities are directly related to society, people at the root level but this initiative will provide much needed support to the MSMEs in India and help them become profitable & grow their business. This, in turn, will result in higher number of hiring and upliftment of the society with job creations.

MEMEs need to make an application to MyEasyISO at [email protected] with a brief description of their business and why should they receive the complimentary subscription and license of this business management software used by thousands of organisations across more than 100 countries.

Globally organisations have saved more than 65% of the resources using MyEasyISO to manage their business processes when compared with operating them manually. Higher efficiency, collaboration, access control, employee friendly interface and matured GRC framework supported by a team of business management specialists and experts have enabled companies to be more proactive, improve quality, reduce defects and enhance their market share.

On the launch of this initiative, Mr D. Shanker – Director – Technologies with Effivity Technologies Pvt. Ltd which owns and operates MyEasyISO said, “With this unique offering, Indian MSMEs will be able to access the world-class software platform for free and benefit from the unique value proposition MyEasyISO provides to become more competitive locally & globally while improving profit margins, product/service quality, employee satisfaction and customer retention.” Effivity Technologies will be investing 120,000 US $ as a part of this CSR initiative.

“This offering will be available to 100 organisations which may be either ZED assessed/certified or any micro small & medium organisation in India who want to improve their performance, productivity & profitability with a cap for 100 organisations,” added Shanker.

Steps for MSMEs to enrol for free MyEasyISO Subscription: