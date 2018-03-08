Ms. Sunanda Singhania, Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, was today awarded the ART KARAT Award for Excellence 2018 at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi for her outstanding contribution in social services for the underprivileged. The prestigious award by jewellery designers ART KARAT recognised Ms. Singhania’s involvement in philanthropic activities, including working for the upliftment of the deprived, especially girls.

Coming from the Singhania family of JK Organisation, Ms. Singhania has been Director of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd and has been associated with various JK Group companies in different capacities for over four decades. She has led by example as Executive Director of multi-speciality hospital Pushpawati Singhania Research Institute (PSRI), taking it to newer horizons and has been the main driver in making PSRI one of the most preferred hospitals in the country, both for patients from India as well as other countries.

Ms. Singhania is also an avid gardener, winning several accolades for her aesthetically maintained garden in Delhi. Her love for Indian classical music owes its origin to her being a practitioner of Odissi dance form.