Mobvista, a world leading provider of mobile marketing automation that empowers brands and marketers to attain, engage and entertain audiences, recognizes India as a high-priority market for mobile advertising and thus, reinforces its commitment to the region by expanding operations. Since Mobvista started in 2013, India has consistently remained one of the company’s priority markets, underscoring India’s growth in the mobile advertising space. To foster continued growth and harness the vast potential in the region, Mobvista had appointed Neeraj Sharma, Head-Business of South Asia & Middle East to grow and deepen commitments to Mobvista Indian partners.
Neeraj Sharma, Head-Business of South Asia & Middle East, said, “I am extremely delighted to be working with Mobvista I truly believe in its vision of empowering advertisers and developers in India and globally. I am proud to take this vision forward as we offer a complete suite of products that can unlock the full potential of our partners and customers in India. We have some great partners in India including MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and Myntra, and are very positive to have more and more domestic corporations partner with Mobvista in the coming days.” He added, “The mobile digital advertising industry had seen a slight dip last year, but in 2018, we predict significant growth in this industry due to increasing mobile subscribers and availability of cheaper data.”
