Merck Foundation
|
Merck launches their Merck Foundation in Niger in partnership with the First Lady of Niger and their Ministry of Health. During the launch event Merck Foundation, a non-profit organization and a subsidiary of Merck KGaA Germany, marks ‘International women’s Day’ in Niger to empower infertile women through “Merck More Than a Mother” campaign.
During the event, Prof. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of the Executive Board of E.Merck KG and the Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees emphasized, "We are very proud to launch our Merck Foundation in partnership with the First Lady of Niger and Ministry of Health to build healthcare capacity, improve access to Cancer and Diabetes care and to empower infertile women in the country."
Her Excellency, the First Lady of Niger, H.E. Mrs. Aissata Issoufou Mahamadou emphasized, “I truly value our partnership with Merck Foundation. I firmly believe that building professional capacity is a good strategy to help our government to improve access to healthcare in our country. I will also work closely with Merck foundation to break the stigma around infertility at all levels by raising awareness, training the skills of local experts and by supporting childless women in starting their small businesses.”
Merck Foundation is going to provide the oncology and clinical fertility training to the following healthcare professional from Niger:
Clinical Fertility Management Training
So far, candidates from Uganda, Zambia, Ethiopia, Namibia, Tanzania, Ghana, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Botswana, Liberia, Rwanda, Kenya, Chad, Niger, Guinea, Gambia, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Nepal have benefitted from Merck Foundation's training programs in fertility or oncology fellowships. Merck Foundation aims to expand to more African and Asian countries soon.
Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard
Website: www.merck-foundation.com
www.merck-foundation.com free registration
|
Sakshi Tyagi, Merck Foundation, , [email protected]
|Image Caption : (L-R) Prof. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of the Executive Board of E.Merck KG and the Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, Her Excellency, the First Lady of Niger, H.E. Mrs. Aissata Issoufou Mahamadou and Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation
|Click for Real Image
|Image Caption : Merck Foundation met the President of Niger H.E. Mahamadou Issoufou to discuss and underscore our long-term commitment to healthcare capacity building, and empowering women and youth in Niger through our impactful programs; Merck Cancer Access Program and Merck More Than a Mother in partnership with the First Lady of Niger H.E. Mrs. Aissata Issoufou Mahamadou
|Click for Real Image
|Image Caption : Merck foundation appointed the First Lady of Niger H.E. Mrs. Aissata Issoufou Mahamadou as an Ambassador of ‘Merck More Than a Mother’
|Click for Real Image
|Video Caption : Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO, Merck Foundation at Merck More Than a Mother Launch in Gambia
|https://www.youtube.com/embed/McZXb29LpKg