Bangalore based E-Pharmacy major Medlife announced its partnership with Aditya Birla Health Insurance to offer Cashless Medicine Delivery to its eligible customers. Medlife has deployed its digital solution to enable the Insurer to offer these services under OPD benefit of its health insurance offering.

Backing up on Medlife’s distribution network, which currently serves orders to 1,000 cities across India, for medicine delivery, ABHIC has integrated its OPD claim systems for faster and better claim experience for its customers.

This one-of-its kind integration offers ABHIC’s eligible customers to order doctor prescribed medicines online and receive them at their doorstep, making the entire customer experience as hassle free and cashless.

The eligible outpatient (OPD) customers can submit their doctor’s prescription to ABHIC and post verification receive medicines at home by Medlife. The claim is settled through system integration between Medlife and ABHIC and all the records are duly maintained as per regulator’s requirement. This entire process is backed by Medlife’s technology.

Mr. Tushar Kumar, CEO, Medlife says, “Medlife’s vision is to make healthcare simple, affordable and accessible, and this tie-up is another step towards the same. This tie-up will help customers of ABHIC get a paperless and cashless Medicine delivery experience at their home. This is an important step in our efforts to build a connected healthcare platform. We are delighted to partner with ABHIC to help their customers to have a better and convenient experience.”

Mr. Mayank Bathwal, CEO Aditya Birla Health Insurance said, “In our constant endeavour to empower and motivate families to prioritize their health and lead fulfilling lives, we are building a simplified digitally enabled one-stop healthcare solution platform for our customers. Considering the increasing demand for OPD coverage in Insurance and ABHIC’s objective to simplify the process for customer ‘s OPD needs, the cashless OPD model is set to grow manifold in coming days.

We found Medlife to be an apt partner in helping us achieve our objectives considering its strong spread across country, technology enabled systems and capabilities in the pharmacy business. This partnership will help ABHIC in strengthening its provider network and reach its multi-geographical customers faster.”

Founded by Tushar Kumar and Prashant Singh in 2014, Medlife has emerged as one of the frontrunners in enabling better access to healthcare by offering an array of app-based online consultation, pharmaceutical and related services across India. It recently reached a milestone of one million customer base making it one of the fastest growing online pharma company in India.

By bringing doctors, patients, laboratories and pharma companies under one roof, the company aims to provide a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem for timely diagnosis and effective treatment.