medECUBE, a “Care Coordination Concierge” service provider, received certification from one of premier healthcare quality organizations – National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH). NABH certification has wide acceptance world-wide and is seen as a hallmark of quality of operations, ethics and patient safety by many healthcare stakeholders globally – such as governments, insurance providers, and employers. With India increasingly being recognised as a preferred destination for medical care, such certification plays an important role for these stakeholders, and ultimately the healthcare consumer. With the NABH certification, medECUBE is now empanelled as a NABH – Medical Value Travel Facilitator. The company defines and adheres to benchmark levels of clinical and service quality, and NABH certification exemplifies that commitment.

Talking about this milestone in medECUBE’s journey, Dr. Dilpreet Brar, Founder and CEO said, “While medical tourism has been a well-recognised sector in India, the need for making the sector hassle-free for the consumer has been largely unmet in the past. This has been a limiting factor for India to make its mark on the global platform, despite having the ability to provide excellent quality clinical care at affordable cost. medECUBE has effectively addressed that problem – by being a neutral party that serves as a concierge to patients and their families, and by ensuring that they get the clinically best possible care at the most competitive cost. NABH certification is a key milestone for us.

medECUBE has been operating in the field of medical value travel, including coordination of clinical care for patients travelling from anywhere to anywhere for the past 2 years and has serviced over 9000 patients from over 27 countries, including India. The company ensures world-class service experience and superlative clinical outcomes delivered at its network of over 170 hospitals, globally. The medECUBE platform – eliminates all the major friction points for the consumer: (a) Discovery & Access: Aggregation and curation of services including Health Records, towards an end-to-end healthcare solution; (b) Second Opinion: A global second opinion platform comprising over 100 global leading specialists and key opinion leaders in different medicine domains; (c) Navigation & Coordination: Clinical decisions software guiding patients in having satisfactory doctor interactions and physicians in making complex clinical decisions.