Mumbai’s best known real estate company Mayfair Housing brings yet another magnum opus project for Mumbaikars looking for a dream house. The residential project is deemed the best in terms of location, residential design and the amenities provided by the developers. But alongside these factors, Mayfair Vishwaraja is the 1st residential project in the country to get registered under MahaRERA and also the first MahaRERA certified project to be completed with full OCC in the country.

Mayfair Vishwaraja a concept of blessed and premium 1 & 2 BHK homes in Titwala, Maharashtra offering options to purchase houses. The houses have been designed to make the dwellers lives comfortable and luxurious. The project has been planned keeping in mind the modern day requirements and connectivity to conveniences and essential facilities. Also the 1 & 2 BHK apartments have been designed using optimum space to make the living area more spacious.

The amenities provided by the project include lawns, children’s play area, jogging track, pavilions & pergolas with ample sitting area making it convenient for residents of all age groups.

The location of Mayfair Vishwaraja is the key USP, as it is situated at the heart of Titwala and is just a 10 min walk to the Titwala railway station. Apart from this, the building is just adjacent to the famous Siddhivinayaka Mahaganpati temple making it an ideal location to make property investments. The view from each apartment is scenic as it is surrounded by lush greenery and River Kalu making it a fine blend of luxury and tranquillity.

Mayfair Vishwaraja is self-sufficient complex of 11 and 12 multi-storey buildings.

Mayfair Vishwaraja is the best chance for home buyers who are looking to invest in property in Titwala with its MahaRERA registration, scenic location and well-executed living spaces. Bookings have already begun at Mayfair Vishwaraja. The houses are ready for possession with O.C.