Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., India’s leading participative sports firm hosted the Grand Finale of the ‘Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit' in NOIDA which saw a huge participation of over 8000 runners making it a truly magnificent experience for all. The two-day event took place on 17th & 18th March 2018 at Unitech Golf & Country Club, NOIDA. Participants came from all over the country with large representations from leading corporate organizations like Optum, Newgen, Panasonic, Sona Koyo, Ion Group, Bird Group, Adobe, XL Catlin, Cvent, Adidas and many more, as well as from running clubs like Reebok Running Squad, Adidas Runners and various fitness social groups.



The Delhi NCR edition turned out to be the single biggest edition for the Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit in this season cementing the confidence of the organizers in their home turf. The superb layout of the course and meticulous event planning ensured that the packed event went flawless in execution creating a memorable experience for all the participants.



Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit course with its 15 Military style obstacles is a litmus test for the strength and endurance of any runner. The finishers of Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit form the tribe of Devil Slayers, the indomitable runners who prove to be limitless when it comes to facing challenges and overcoming the obstacles. After running 5 kilometers and conquering 14 obstacles, it is then the runners faced the Brain Freeze where they had to slide from 12 Ft height into a pool containing 20 ton of ice cubes. Brain Freeze literally froze the runners leaving them shivering as they approached the podium to receive their finisher’s medal.



The NOIDA edition also witnessed the Grand Finale of the Legends Cup, where competitive runners from across India ran for the grand prize of a Maruti Suzuki Swift. Ajith CT and Sunil Kumar, two Army Men joined the Legends Cup wagon from Hyderabad and proved to be worthy competitors to each other leaving everyone else behind. Both these men were neck to neck against each other in the competition till the seventh race, finally, it was Ajith who won the coveted Legends Cup in the Men category that too with setting up a record for the fastest timing of finishing the course in 18 Minutes. On the other hand, Women category saw many ups and downs in the Leaderboard with the table almost tied up till the Delhi NCR event. Sanjana George clinched the Legends Cup at the Delhi NCR event confidently by conquering all the obstacles including the mighty Summit – The 14 Ft. Warped Wall which has been and remains a challenge for most of women participants.



Mr. R.S.Kalsi, Sr. Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki, was present at the occasion and handed over the keys of the All New Swift Car to the winners of Legends Cup. Speaking at the occasion, he said,” We are extremely excited that the Devils Circuit today is the largest disruptive sports property in the country- the fact that every finisher gets his or her medal after pushing themselves to be limitless is exactly the DNA of our swift- pure performance and sporty. Given this seamless integration of our two brands, it is no wonder that Devils Circuit has continued to grow year on year and attract participants who find the thrill and adventure irresistible.”



Delhi NCR also hosted edition of Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit Junior & Sub Junior which have been specially developed for children from 7 – 10 years & 11- 15 years. The 1.5 Km course had 9 specially designed obstacles to test the grit of teens and expose them to the adventurous concept.



Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit, one of the coolest concepts of running introduced to India by Volano is an unique disruptive sports property which has already initiated a revolution in the entire fitness and running category mix. Its model encourages camaraderie between runners as they tackle a running track interspersed with military-style obstacles, including high warped walls, barbed wire and ice.



Commenting on the event, Adnan Adeeb, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. said, “I want to dedicate the Delhi NCR Edition of the Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit to the spirit of this city and to the indomitable attitude of all participants who signed up to enjoy an experience of a lifetime. We aim to make Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit a landmark race and will continuously engage with our Devil Slayers to make it a bigger and better experience every year. We are also confident that we’ll receive a greater response with each passing year, thereby making the Devils Circuit one of the most sought-after races in India.”



This season Volano engaged over 35,000 participants through the 8 cities edition which also included two new cities of Pune and Jaipur. The continual growth in the established 6 cities and encouraging response from newer cities reaffirms the appeal for disruptive sporting formats in the country. The Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit Season 2018-19 will kick start from Chennai in September and will conclude in Delhi NCR in March 2019.