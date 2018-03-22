The Nature Conservancy
|
Mark Tercek, President and CEO of The Nature Conservancy – the world’s largest conservation organization – will be visiting India from March 26th – April 3rd to meet with several high-level government officials and ministers at the Central and State level in New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. He will be accompanied by conservation scientists and experts during these meetings to discuss how The Nature Conservancy can support India’s sustainable development goals.
Tercek will meet with business leaders in Mumbai and speak about how to catalyze private investment in nature. He will also give a talk in Chennai on how investments in nature such as restoring lakes and wetlands can help build a healthy Chennai. Tercek has been the president of The Nature Conservancy since 2008.
In India, The Nature Conservancy has been advancing conservation projects since 2015. It is working closely with the government across the Central, State and City level, Indian NGOs, research institutions and private sector organizations to bring stakeholders together to amplify conservation impact. It is guided by a seven-member Advisory Board including Hemendra Kothari (Chair), Chairman, DSP BlackRock Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd & Founder, Wildlife Conservation Trust; S. Ramadorai, Former Advisor to the Prime Minister on National Skill Development Mission and Former CEO, Tata Consultancy Services; Ajay Mathur, Director General of The Energy & Resources Institute; Anjuly Chib Duggal, Former Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance; Harini Nagendra, Professor of Sustainability of Azim Premji University; and R. Venkataraman, Executive Trustee of Tata Trusts and Anita Arjundas, Managing Director of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.
|
Sonali Nandrajog, Communications Manager The Nature Conservancy, ,+91-9871948044 , [email protected]