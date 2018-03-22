Mark Tercek, President and CEO of The Nature Conservancy – the world’s largest conservation organization – will be visiting India from March 26th – April 3rd to meet with several high-level government officials and ministers at the Central and State level in New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. He will be accompanied by conservation scientists and experts during these meetings to discuss how The Nature Conservancy can support India’s sustainable development goals.

Tercek will meet with business leaders in Mumbai and speak about how to catalyze private investment in nature. He will also give a talk in Chennai on how investments in nature such as restoring lakes and wetlands can help build a healthy Chennai. Tercek has been the president of The Nature Conservancy since 2008.

In India, The Nature Conservancy has been advancing conservation projects since 2015. It is working closely with the government across the Central, State and City level, Indian NGOs, research institutions and private sector organizations to bring stakeholders together to amplify conservation impact. It is guided by a seven-member Advisory Board including Hemendra Kothari (Chair), Chairman, DSP BlackRock Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd & Founder, Wildlife Conservation Trust; S. Ramadorai, Former Advisor to the Prime Minister on National Skill Development Mission and Former CEO, Tata Consultancy Services; Ajay Mathur, Director General of The Energy & Resources Institute; Anjuly Chib Duggal, Former Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance; Harini Nagendra, Professor of Sustainability of Azim Premji University; and R. Venkataraman, Executive Trustee of Tata Trusts and Anita Arjundas, Managing Director of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.



“As India rapidly grows its economy, it is also mindful of conserving its natural resources for the future. Civil society and private sector organizations have an important role to play and can work together to support the government’s efforts in balancing economic growth and environmental health,” says Mr. Hemendra Kothari, Chairman, India Advisory Board, The Nature Conservancy.



“The Nature Conservancy in India is addressing challenges to nature and people involving climate change, freshwater, forests and livelihood, and healthy cities. We are pursuing a shared nature-people agenda and are working closely with the government, private sector and civil society to ensure that conservation is a critical outcome in economic development,” says Seema Paul, Managing Director of The Nature Conservancy-India



The Nature Conservancy’s projects in India are aligned with the Governments’ sustainable development priorities, including the Namami Devi Narmade program of the Madhya Pradesh Government; Namame Gange Program of the National Mission for Clean Ganga; Renewable Energy goals; Air Pollution and Crop Residue burning programs and the Smart Cities Mission. Every project is implemented in partnership with Indian NGOs to ensure a collaborative effort towards conservation. The Nature Conservancy legally registered in India as a Section 8 Not-For-Profit entity on 20th June 2017.