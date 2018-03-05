Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), one of India’s leading Higher Education Institutions announced its ascension in th QS World University Rankings by Subject 2018. Under the subject rankings for Medicine, MAHE has seen a remarkable improvement and is currently ranked in the group of 401-450, a leap of 50 positions as compared to last year when it was ranked in the range of 451-500 group. MAHE continues to feature in the ranking range of 251-300 under the Pharmacy and Pharmacology subject ranks in 2018 as well. Last year MAHE was the only private Higher Education Institute from India that was featured in the QS world-ranking list.



The QS World University Rankings by Subject ranks the world’s top universities in individual subject areas, covering 48 subjects as of 2018. The annual QS World University Rankings by Subject compares academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations and impact. Each of the subject rankings is compiled using four sources. The first two of these are QS’s global surveys of academics and employers, which are used to assess institutions’ international reputation in each subject. The second two indicators assess research impact, based on research citations per paper and h-index in the relevant subject. These four components are combined to produce the results for each of the subject rankings, with weightings adapted for each discipline.



Dr. H. Vinod Bhat, Vice Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education said, “I am delighted to learn about subjectwise ranking for our both Medicine and Pharmacy positions in the QS World rankings. We have reached a major milestone with this achievement. Pharmacy & Medicine streams are amongst the strongest pillars of MAHE with faculty of caliber, students with a passion and a rich pool of alumni who have contributed to this noteworthy and remarkable achievement. The focus will now be on achieving rankings for other schools/streams of MAHE in the coming year. With world class infrastructure, right faculty ratio, international collaboration and a strong alumni base and ever-growing research capability, we will get there very soon.”



There are at least three major pre-requirements for institutions to qualify for subject wise ranking – exceed the minimum required score for the academic and/or employer reputation indicators, exceed the five-year threshold for number of papers published in the given discipline and offer undergraduate or teach postgraduate programs in the given discipline.