Magical Women of India come alive on magicpin app via augmented reality on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Users across India, can login to the app and find interesting facts about the magical women of our country. Category Winner Magical Bollywood artist Sridevi Magical Political leader Sushma Swaraj Role model in Sports Mary Kom Most looked upon icon in Art, Science & Culture Kalpana Chawla Magical Author Sarojini Naidu The findings were based on a survey conducted on magicpin’s app and other social media platforms of magicpin from 2nd March to 4th March and captured the views of 24500k netizens. 90% respondents were millennials in the age group of 18-30. The survey recognised the most favoured woman personalities across five categories – Bollywood artists, Sports, Politics, Book Authors and Art, Science & Culture. Post the survey, the consumers were encouraged to find out the winners of each category on the app where magicpin had created their AR avatars.



Survey Findings:- In the first category, where consumers were asked to vote for the most powerful women of Bollywood, 53% people in the age group of 18-25 paid their respects to Sridevi out of which 63% were males and 37% were females. Rekha was second in line with 22% votes, with 57% respondents being males; in close competition was Hema Malini with 20% votes. Sharmila Tagore received 4% votes, however, she was the only women to get equal votes from males and females



37% Indians feel that Sushma Swaraj is the most influential political leader of our times, with 36% of females voting for her . Surprisingly, Kiran Bedi (33%) received more votes than Sonia Gandhi (19%) as the most powerful woman in the political system. Mayawati got equal votes from males and females, as people respect her for leaving made her mark in this patriarchy driven sector with her determination and strong will



The sports category saw Mary Kom emerge as the winner with 33% votes, with 63% males voting for her. Geeta Phogat received the maximum votes from females at 45% while P.V. Sindhu got 60% votes from male respondents. Sania Mirza received 17% votes, 41% being males. Overall, the sports category saw a great response from male respondents



Sarojini Naidu clearly ruled the favourite author section with 55% votes with 35% females voting for her. Twinkle Khanna received 43% votes from females (highest in this category) while Shobha De scored the most with male respondents at 65% . Arundhati Roy scored second highest in the category with 26% votes aggregated from males and females



Kalpana Chawla is the most loved and respected woman in the 'Arts, Science and Culture' category of the survey with a whopping 44% votes, maximum love from males at 58%. Lata Mangeshkar was close with 40% votes while Sudha Chandran received only 7% votes. 48% females voted for Saroj Khan, clearly showing how much our women love her contribution to the entertainment industry Anshoo Sharma, Co-founder & CEO, said, "At magicpin, we have always focused on building innovative mechanisms to aggregate opinions of our consumers on subjects related to lifestyle, food and fashion. These perspectives are a great touchpoint which further helps us understand their mindsets and take the existing relationships to the next level." Talking about the campaign,said, "At magicpin, we have always focused on building innovative mechanisms to aggregate opinions of our consumers on subjects related to lifestyle, food and fashion. These perspectives are a great touchpoint which further helps us understand their mindsets and take the existing relationships to the next level." He added, "#MagicalWomen is a sincere effort to acknowledge and recognize the empowering contribution of these wonder women to our society. In our survey, we have included women from all walks of life in a bid to celebrate the extraordinary roles that they have played in shaping the history of our country. We have received a great response from all our consumers."