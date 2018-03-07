Study Khazana an e-portal founded by CA Sana Baqai has been awarded “International excellence Award 2018” Best Education Portal in North India and South India. The Award was given by Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene at an impressive function organized in Thailand.



Sana Baqai the Founder of Study Khazana said “This was the moment of pride and great honor on receiving the prestigious award.” Study Khazana is an attempt to bring education deprived aspirants under one portal and contribute towards the journey of transforming education. Through Study Khazana we purport to provide quality of education irrespective of geographical boundaries to promote open knowledge movement.



Madhuri Dixit looked equally upbeat and wished good luck to all contestants, she stated, “Award means appreciation for hard work and motivation for doing better and achieving new heights for success.



Study Khazana founded by CA Sana Baqai on 5th Sept., 2015 i.e, Teachers Day with a vision and mission to spread quality education to all parts and segments of the country which quality education is still a dream. This portal provides customizable self-study network of education to encourage them in their pursuit of education. Study Khazana not only prepares school students for their academics but also provide video lessons for competitive exams i.e., Bank Po., SSC, NDA and undergraduates courses, professional courses like CA, ACCA. Study Khazana in its journey has discovered that many students are out of the reach of proper education due to poverty, distance, high cost or unsuitable timing. So, with the promise of "No Compromise" in the field of education it has gathered the best teachers of India at “www.studykhazana.com” benefitting thousands of students to understand what they kept on learning till today.