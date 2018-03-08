Logo Infosoft, a specialist in providing GST solutions to SMEs, has appointed Vinod Subramanian as Chief Executive Officer, and Ferzad Derafshi as its Chief Operating Officer. Logo Infosoft is the Indian affiliate of Logo, one of leading independent software vendors in Europe, recognized for leadership position in eGov Solutions. Products include its GST ready ERP branded “Jugnu” and mobile-friendly “Vyapari”.

Commenting on the appointments, Director Afzal Modak said, “Logo Infosoft is actively supporting Digital India Initiatives of the Government. GST is a landmark reform that will bring digital transformation in all aspects of business including procurement, distribution, operations and sales. GST demands extensive collaboration with the Extended Enterprise (eg. distributors and suppliers). I am confident that Vinod and Ferzad bring right combination of intellect, attitude, and experience to lead Logo Infosoft in addressing the market opportunity.”



Vinod is a business leader with 22 years of experience in the IT industry with leadership roles in Oracle and Ernst and Young. He brings in extensive knowledge of ERP solutions, automation of GST and Filings, and rich experience in managing the SME market across Asia Pacific. Ferzad brings 12 years of experience serving global clients for Logo, managing project delivery, solutioning and sales, and was most recently responsible for the international sales of Logo covering 15 countries in Europe, Central Asia, Africa and the Middle East.



Commenting on the occasion, Vinod said, “SMEs today accounts for nearly 80% of the registered entities in the country. Demonetization and GST have already brought in more SMEs into the formal economy. Of the 10 million entities registered with MCA, more than half are yet to automate and file their first GSTR report. Logo brings in decades of experience in both automation and GST filings, serving over 200,000 customers. With a proven experience of handling 136 million GST transactions last year, Logo is among the top 5 globally in eGov services. Am excited to bring in cost-effective technology to enable SMEs to be more efficient and profitable.”



Farzad added, “Moving to India is unlike any other experience. The sheer scale of the opportunity is humongous. I am excited to work with some of the brightest people in the world. Winning in India uniquely positions Logo to service international markets”



Jugnu is a new generation business ERP which fully automates operations of an SME. Vyapari is the mobile version of Jugnu. Logo’s products are easier to implement, adapted to local regulations in a timely manner, affordable and cost of ownership is roughly half that of the global competitors. Its core strength includes multi-currency and multi-language capabilities, is available on Cloud in Software-as-a-Service model.



Logo invested over 12 months in developing full-fledged GST capability and automation of GSTR reports, with Ernst and Young advising them in the localization. European countries, for example Turkey, are way ahead in the automation of GST filings where transactions have moved from post-facto filing to real-time filings already. These transactions carry a stamp of approval from the government, helping SMEs manage cashflow, working capital and funding from banks or financial institutions.



“Logo took the GSTR reports and mapped over 2800 data fields back into the core ERP software, so the calculation and generation of returns is automated, simplifying the life of SME users,” said Vinod.



“We keep evaluating various technologies, be it Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotics or ERP, and advising our clients on what gives them a competitive advantage. We are proud to be associated with Logo in their India journey” said Monesh Dange, Partner and IT Enablement leader at Ernst and Young.



In India, Logo will work with resellers to expand its reach, and has already signed up over a dozen partners including Ingram Micro, Indus, General Technologies, Lonar Consulting, Exacore, MicroPro etc. “We go to market through partners for implementation services, and over time this will generate thousands of jobs in the partner community”, added Afzal.



Logo brings in decades of experience to accelerate operational efficiency which meet the regulatory and compliance needs. As per the latest, IDC reports Logo has 24% market share in the fastest-growing enterprise software segment in Turkey. Logo also is the leading player with 26% market share for e-Invoice solutions, and is the only technology player proven globally who delivers both ERP and GST solutions.