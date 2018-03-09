This International Women’s Day, Levi’s® celebrates the power of women and their determination to inspire change, with the third edition of its successful #IShapeMyWorld campaign.



The stories featured in the last two seasons have touched hearts and have helped the campaign take the shape of a movement that unites diverse women – by inspiring them with powerful stories of unstoppable women who have shaped their world on their own terms.



Award-winning actress Parvathy T K has been viciously trolled and threatened on various online platforms for questioning misogyny in her craft, cinema – and it’s impact on the audience. Her story is one of resilience in her fight towards challenging the status quo, in the effort to make a better world for women around her.



In her journey from a homemaker to a celebrity Chef, Shipra Khanna has redefined her world by transforming a passion into a very successful career.

Against the background of a difficult and unhappy domestic life, she turned her life around by making cooking her passion and focus. Her story of taking control of her destiny is one of hope and grit which will inspire numerous others.



A contemporary Bollywood Actor, Swara Bhaskar believes in speaking her mind. Very few are as frank as her about the reality of the Hindi film industry. She has been active and vocal about existing stereotypes in the Hindi cinema right from gender discrimination; to pre-defined characteristics of a typical actress; to the portrayal of women in the society. Her belief in rising above fear and speaking out is what shapes her story.



Entrepreneur and Founder of YourStory, Shradha Sharma who was born in Bihar at a time when a girl child was termed a liability. She proved instead, to be a woman of steel. Shradha channelized the loss she felt at the passing away of her closest friend and confidante, her mother, to create a platform for women to share their stories of struggle and success – in 12 different languages. The process healed her and enabled her to create a world of opportunities and hope.



Known for her unconventional film choices, Bollywood Actor, Radhika Apte does not believe in following norms laid down by others. She does not want to simply fit in; she will not follow a certain practice unless it resonates with her. She did not let controversies pull her down or define her being. Radhika continues to believe in herself and accepts whatever makes sense to her. She shapes her very own, bold world.



Meeta Bharvani, Director Marketing, Levi’s® India says, “The #IShapeMyWorld campaign is driven by the insight that in a world that still tries to restrain women from achieving their potential by fueling insecurities about themselves; whether it is about her ‘body’ or her ‘being’; there are an increasing number of stories of women who took their chances and beat the odds. Our objective is to drive compelling stories crafting a narrative that celebrates ‘her’ choices that ultimately shape her world, in the spirit of authenticity, originality, and purposefulness that is inherent to the Levi’s® brand.”

This year Levi’s® is going a step further by taking this campaign on the ground with a Live session. The Live session will see two of these inspiring women in an intimate conversation with a curated set of audience adding on to these power-packed stories.

To view the video, please click on the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U1WpGzaMmp8