Since its first introduction in 2017, Lee’s groundbreaking BODY OPTIX™ Collection has been creating body flattering and stylish outfits for women. With the combined power of vision scientists and denim designers, the Spring/Summer 2018 Collection delivers the statement styling essentials for optimal 360° body shaping, customized with seasonal features and fashionable cuts.



This season, the campaign intensifies the effects of vision science in BODY OPTIX™ by employing a play of graphical stripes and dots, using 2D designs to achieve a 3D effect that results in visually enhanced beauty.



The Technology in BODY OPTIX™: 360° of Benefits



BODY OPTIX™ is a denim line with styling essentials that combines the science of optics, the study of sight and the behavior of light, with Geodesic Shaping, Anatomy Shading and Anatomy Warping – a patented technique that uses laser technology to make the wearer appear slimmer and shapelier, creating a 3D transformation.



Constructed with such technologies, the BODY OPTIX™ Spring/Summer 2018 Collection further boasts its character with the outfits in multiple fashionable cuts that achieve optimal enhancing effects. With shading at the delicate area on the outfit, it produces an amazing body shaping effect. The contoured yoke, Body shaping pockets and embroidery also help to lift and shape the rear and flattering the overall body shape.



Statement Side Seams: Slims and Elongates



Meet the fashionable, bold statement double side seams this season, where the geodesic lines visually elongate the legs. Disrupting the occluding contour, the side seams slim the legs from both the front and side, where the magic appears to lengthen the legs in front and slimmer the ankles. When viewed from the side, the waistline is seemingly lifted, creating a linear perspective that visually slims the thighs and enhances the rear. The body proportion is enhanced and further spiced with femininity.



Anatomy Warping Graphic Prints



Using multiple 3D shaping cues and texture gradients on tees, geodesic contour forms to slim the waist. Warped striped tee-shirts combine the effort of anatomy warping and algorithmic design all contributes to a more attractive 3D body shape.



Vision Science for Denim Innovation



BODY OPTIX™ stems from extensive consumer research and insights by Lee designers in collaboration with the VF Cognitive and Design Science Lab in LA, focused on all aspects of and ideals for the Asian female body shape.



Rather than gaining design inspiration from regular sources such as trends, colors, washes and fabrics, Lee’s approach to the BODY OPTIX™ design is to develop jeans that enhance the body, based on the science behind the way humans construct visual images.



The shaping design is built not on the traditional creation of embellishments such as wear and stresses, but on how the human eye perceives an image and optimizes these this perception with vision design features and shading.



The key technologies derived from Vision Science are Geodesic Shaping, Applied Anatomy Warping and Anatomy Shading. The combination of these different technologies results in a design embodying a 360º body enhancement effect that provides an amazing 3D silhouette, a flattering fit, a perkier backside, and elongated legs, all in one go. Body Optix is available across all LEE stores and the starts from Rs. 2499+ only.



Lee – the Legendary Jeans Label since 1889



Lee is one of the world’s most iconic signatures of quality, innovation and craftsmanship. Following the establishment of the H.D. Lee Mercantile Company by Henry David Lee in Kansas, U.S., in 1889, Lee started on its journey to becoming a legendary denim brand. Over the years, Lee has made history with its many product innovations including the world’s first-ever zip fly jeans – the 101Z in 1926, the iconic Hair-on- hide leather label and the Lazy S back pocket stitching. From the launch of the 1st Lee bib overalls to the 13oz 101 cowboy jeans, Lee has demonstrated an undying passion for innovation and has transformed itself from a practical and durable work-wear maker to a contemporary and trend setting fashion giant.

