A night after the Oscars, The 2018 edition of Power Brands-Bollywood Film Journalist's Awards, organized by Planman Motion Pictures and Daily Indian Media, was held at Hotel Orchid on March 5th. Virtually all the winners from all categories who were present in Mumbai turned up at this glittering night of honesty and transparency.



The evening started with a beautiful visual tribute to Sridevi-who would have also got awarded, being the associate winner of the best actress award for her gripping performance in MOM. The best actress award winner Vidya Balan, as well as the Best Actor award winner Rajkummar Rao, were personally present. While last year was unique because Manoj Bajpayee won the best actor award and Aamir Khan the associate best actor award. This year was unique because in the Best Actor category Rajkummar Rao took away both the winner and the associate winner awards for his stellar performances in Trapped and Newton. Also taking away special Power Brands Awards for furthering the cause of cinema were Raveena Tandon, Kay Kay Menon, Annu Kapoor, Shonali Kulkarni, Sachin Khedekar, Anil Thadani, Ramkamal Mukherjee, Komal Nahata, Mayank Shekhar and Subi Samuel. The lifetime achievement award was given to Moushami Chatterjee. Also present were Manjari Fadnis, Rajita Chaudhuri (who also gave a smashing speech on Bollywood and Brands), singing sensation and award winner Meghna Mishra (who took away both the winners and associate winners award in the Best Female Singer category), Shweta Pandit, Yash Pandit and several corporate and brand managers. Marcin Laskawic came all the way from Poland to take his best cinematography trophy for Tiger Zinda Hai.



Touted as the Oscars of India, PB-BFJA was started with a mission to recognize excellence in cinematic achievements with high integrity and transparency. This is India's only film awards decided on the basis of Open Ballot Voting.



Apart from being Open Ballot and highly credible due to voting being restricted only to film critics, the award also is unique as it honours not just the winner but the associate winner as well. The detailed results of the 68 winners along with who voted for whom were declared at http://www.powerbrands360.com/power-brands-awards.html about a month before the awards. Thus the awards were not subject to the presence of the winners. Winners came in hordes only for the credibility factor associated with the awards.



The high point of the evening came when Vidya Balan was handing over the Lifetime Achievement Award to Moushami Chatterjee. Vidya reminded that Moushami was in the original Parineeta while Vidya was in the 2005 blockbuster that started her career in Bollywood! Jagga Jasoos won 9 Roaring Lions while Secret Superstar won 6, Rangoon 5, Trapped and Tumhari Sulu 4 each and A Death In A Gunj, Daddy, Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan & Tiger Zinda Hai took away 3 Roaring Lions each!



Prof. Chaudhuri said “I do hope the industry supports this unique effort in full force in the coming years so that such genuine awards are promoted where awards are not given on the basis of attendance but on the basis of merit. I do hope one day Aamir Khan takes back his vow of not attending any awards functions and makes his first appearance here due to its completely transparent nature."



Recent surveys have proved that viewers are being dismissive of the plethora of popular awards being dished out, which have been ‘contaminated’ with star power, and have wandered away from celebrating true talent, to become a big publicity party.



As Prof. Chaudhuri stated, “Awards are given even if you merely attend an awards ceremony, or at the diktat of channels that want viewership. We decided to entrust the selection to critics who have been watching films every week for years.”



In its 12th year now, Power Brands is a mega celebration of achievement, highlighting the success of Indian brands. Planman Group's Motion Pictures arm has produced 3 National Award Winning Films including Do Dooni Chaar and The Last Lear.



The following 22 leading Film Journalists of India comprised the Jury included : Anuj Alankar, Ayanjit Sen, Bharti Dubey, Chandrima Pal, Dipti, Vijay Ranglani, Dr. Piyush Roy, Imtiaz Azeem, Jaya Biswas, Johnson Thomas, Jyoti Venkatesh, Mayank Shekhar, Neeru Sharma, Noyon, Rajiv Vijaykar, RJ Alok, Rohit Bhatnagar, Saibal Chatterjee, Shaikh Aayaz, Shama Bhagat, Sonia Chopra, Sonup Sahadevan and Vishal Verma.