When Deloitte Consulting’s Managing Director, Sandeep Kumar Sharma wants to assess his company’s skill strength vis-a-vis the competitors, he trusts hackathons as a talent benchmarking tool. "For companies, events like Code Gladiators are a reality check to analyse where they stand in terms of coding, and understand their strengths and weakness,” he says as he discusses the benefits of code contests, and elaborates on Deloitte Consulting’s association with TechGig Code Gladiators.

For Dr. Siddhartha Chatterjee, Chief Technology Officer, Persistent Systems, the biggest use of coding contests is to explore new technologies and deliver value to their clients, faster. “Who wouldn’t want that?” he asks. And just for the record, Persistent Systems has hired fresher level talent from various coding contests.

Ashok Harris, President, Global Delivery, Corporate functions, Hexaware Technologies Limited – another participant in Code Gladiators 2017 – believes that code contests help in cracking tough business cases as well. “Platforms like TechGig Code Gladiators is a fest of problem solvers and innovators. A forum like this, help us to gauge the right talent who can seek solution to the problems posed.

TechGig Code Gladiators – world’s biggest coding extravaganza – is announcing its fifth edition this year. Both the developer communities and tech employers have many hopes pinned on this event, especially with regards to new technologies like Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Fintech, Blockchain, Machine Learning etc. "We are thrilled to launch the TechGig Code Gladiators 2018 edition. Last year, we got Guinness World Record for being world's largest online programming contest. This year we want to host a magnificent show with focus on new technologies." says Ramathreya Krishnamurthi, Business Head, TimesJobs and TechGig.

TechGig Code Gladiators 2017 witnessed pulsating action with 11 Million+ reach among the developer community. The event witnessed high-energy action on the contest floor with more than 99,000+ techies fighting tooth and nail to solve problems submitted by IT companies. Most techies were from India, followed by participants from the US, UAE and UK.

Hackathons are the new stage where both ambitious tech professionals and progressive IT companies want to showcase their skills and product brand respectively. For coders and programmers, developer events are a prime opportunity to show off problem-solving skills. IT employers – like Persistent Systems – want solutions to their business cases, and possibly beef up their talent strategy too. "TechGig Code Gladiators is the largest platform to identify problems that exist but we did not know about them and people participating in such competition do a great job by solving such problems. Apart from finding right talent it gives a great visibility to the companies participating in this event,” said Rakesh Sharma, Senior Vice President, Pine Labs. His firm too had participated in TechGig Code Gladiators 2017 edition.



Affirming the fact that most IT companies come to hackathons to find business solutions and recruit best IT talent, Ramathreya Krishnamurthi added that the thought behind inventing Code Gladiators brand was to bridge skill gap in Indian IT industry. "Being India's leading IT learning platform, TechGig wanted to create platforms where both IT corporates and high-potential talent could connect directly. TechGig Code Gladiators has successfully done that for subsequent years. This year too, we want to bring new laurels home with a sharp focus on new-age technologies," he added.

As excitement around the event builds up, all the event-related details will be available @ https://www.techgig.com/codegladiators/leads