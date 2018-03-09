IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.

Company starts tolling on the project w.e.f. 7 th March 2018 in line with the provisional certification from competent authority

Project has a concession period of 29 year Solapur – Yedeshi Tollway Pvt. Ltd. (SYTPL), the Special Purpose Vehicle of India’s leading and largest highway infrastructure developer, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., has commissioned its four laning highway project Solapur – Yedeshi, in the State of Maharashtra, on March 7, 2018; thus, throwing open all four lanes for vehicular traffic.



Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman & Managing Director of the Company Mr. Virendra D. Mhaiskar said, “We are happy to open the newly widened highway for travelers. We hope that it would bring quicker and smoother connectivity and traveling experience, with high safety to the commuters commuting between Solapur and Osmanabad.” He further added, “This is our second project commissioned after Kaithal – Rajasthan Border Project in September 2017, and fifth project to start tolling – in FY 2018; which demonstrates our execution capacities.”



Key features of the project: 6 th completed project and 10 th project to start Tolling in IRB Infra’s BOT Portfolio

completed project and 10 project to start Tolling in IRB Infra’s BOT Portfolio Total project length 98.72 Kms section on NH 211. The stretch connects the prime places in the State including Tulajapur and Osmanabad.

NHAI awarded this project under DBFOT pattern to IRB Infra for converting existing 2 lanes into 4 lanes, at a Project cost of Rs.1492 Crores, with a grant of Rs 189 Crores

The project will have service road of 33.6 kms; 11 pedestrian underpasses; 7 flyovers; 2 major bridges; 25 small bridges; 66 intersections; 134 culverts; and one railway over bridge along with 2 Toll Plazas

The Concession period for project is 29 years

Tolling commenced w.e.f. March 7, 2018 midnight

COD achieved in line with provisional certification issued by the Competent Authority