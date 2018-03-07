In a first of its kind program, Intuit has committed to sponsor the education of a girl child for every female employee who joins Intuit India. In addition to the school fees, the young girls will also have access to life skills training and extracurricular interests that will help their all-round development. Through this endeavor, Intuit is aiming to empower the future of 200 young girls over the next 2 years.



Today, the female Literacy Rate in India is at 54% with over 47% girls married before the legal age of 18. High cost of private education, need to work to support their families and little interest in studies are the reasons given by three in every four dropouts. On the other hand, deep-rooted gender norms prevent households from sending girls to school with the belief that girl’s earnings will only benefit her marital family. The Intuit RISE – ‘Educating a Girl Child’ project aims at sponsoring education of a girl child in rural areas to help fight these norms. The program will not only increase access to quality education, but also help girl children in improving their performance through after school support and life skill support.



In a partnership with the NGO Concern India, Intuit India kicked off the Intuit RISE ‘Educating a Girl Child’ project recently by inviting the first batch of 15 girl children to their campus. The day long program saw an exclusive session on beating exam stress conducted by Prof. Rakesh. The children received valuable inputs on coping with exam pressure, and also got a chance to experience the facility at Intuit office and were involved in team building activities. The new women joiners got a chance to participate in the program and meet the kids whose education has been sponsored.



Speaking on the success of the kick-off event, Vijay Anand, Senior Vice President and Head – Intuit Global Development Centers said, “While we focus on hiring the top tech women talent at Intuit India, the other end of the spectrum shows us the gloomy picture of female literacy in India. This inspired Intuit RISE, to take a few steps and make a meaningful difference in any way we can and, because we can”



Through this Initiative Intuit is looking to empower prosperity in the world as this program is not only limited to their customers and employees but is open for all. “Next generation of India has opportunities and by helping these children, we will be able to grow the pool of talent. That’s why Intuit is investing in the girl child education project because we want to help girls in India, early on, have the same opportunities that we had”, Vijay added.



Intuit is committed to powering prosperity around the world for not just their customers and employees but to all members of society. Diversity and Inclusion is a part of the companies DNA and they are focused on creating an environment that encourages everyone to grow. Intuit recognizes the passion which drives these young girls to be change makers and fuels this through initiatives like Intuit RISE.



Intuit India's CSR initiative Intuit RISE is aimed at empowering the society through various initiatives focused on women, youth and environment. The charter for Intuit RISE program is Educate, Enable & Empower.