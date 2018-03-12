International Research Institute for Manufacturing (IRIM) hosted an awards event to recognize companies which have implemented green manufacturing technologies in their manufacturing process. The award recognition program is an outcome of India Green Manufacturing Challenge (IGMC) and was held on 9th March 2018 at Hotel ITC Grand Chola.

IGMC is an awards platform that is aimed at encouraging and recognizing manufacturing units who have exhibited sustainable green manufacturing process and an inclusive growth. The award winners of the program are the companies who have exhibited green excellence beyond required standards. These companies could also be set as gold standards for other companies in India to benchmark itself to catalyze their own green manufacturing process.

Mr. Anand Louie, Director – IRIM, welcomed the gathering and spoke about the Green manufacturing scenario in India and the need for companies to adopt green manufacturing practices. The address was also focused on inclusive growth where the companies could improve their green manufacturing processes through environmentally friendly additions into the process. These could be through process innovations and inculcating the culture of green practices in the manufacturing units.

Padma Bhushan Dr. Sivathanu Pillai, Distinguished Scientist was the chief guest at the IGMC awards. His keynote was also focused on the importance of including environmentally friendly practices in manufacturing.

Thought leaders from Indian Management Consultant Institute (IMCI) and senior executives from different manufacturing sector shared their experiences on green manufacturing excellence.

A few of the participants shared their experience of the awards journey and their key learnings during their process transformation phase.

In later half of the evening, amongst the 16 companies that were awarded, Welspun India Ltd., Anjar Plant bagged the top award followed by Ultra Tech Cement, Aditya Cement Works and there was a tie in the second runners-up between Vedanta Ltd. (Lanjigarh) and UPL Ltd. (Unit-1).

The guest of Honor Mr. Lakshmi Narayanan, Ex-Vice Chairman and Ex-CEO, Cognizant Technology Solutions shared his valuable inputs on the topic ‘How does Manufacturing Organizations meet the aspirations of their high performing talent’ and felt that pride is one major and utmost important factor which plays an important role in meeting the aspirations of high performing talent.

Director – IRIM

IRIM, as an unbiased third party evaluated and rated each company on its unique Green manufacturing barometer. This rating was achieved through a structured assessment of the manufacturing facility on 15 indicators of IRIM’s Green Manufacturing framework which are building blocks behind the calculation of this index. The assessment was customized to each facility by assigning unique weightage to each of these indicators based on organization’s priorities to become more sustainable.

This is the fourth edition of the IGMC conducted by IRIM in India for bringing about excellence in manufacturing industry while motivating industry leaders towards a greener India.