HRX – India’s largest and first homegrown activewear brand recently announced an equity partnership with CureFit, a healthcare startup to introduce HRX workouts and HRX athlete meal packs. Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan – Founder of HRX has left no stone unturned to curate his signature workout for bringing likeminded people to becoming the best version of them. Hrithik Roshan will be the global evangelist for Curefit promoting fit and healthy living and warmly embraces everyone who shares his vision of making India better and fitter.

In the same spirit, Hrithik recently welcomed other change makers like Tiger Shroff to the CureFit family, who following his mentor’s footsteps, recently launched his WO routine.

Being an avid fitness enthusiast Hrithik Roshan knows no bounds when it comes to slogging it out at the gym and the results, of course, is there for you to see on screen. The actor has always advocated following a routine for a healthy lifestyle and with that in mind he has introduced the ‘HRX Workout’ with HRX. The HRX Workout draws inspiration from the regimen personally followed by Hrithik which is designed by the actor and his personal fitness trainer, Mustafa Ahmed. HRX aims to revolutionize the fitness scenario in India, as a value-for-money, high-quality alternative to international brands with its lines of sportswear and fitness accessories.

The ‘HRX Workout’ is currently available at 36 fully functional Cult centers across Bangalore, Gurgaon & Delhi, training more than 15000 members. With top of the line master trainers like Rishab Telang & Shwethambari Shetty, the aim is to provide a healthy lifestyle and motivate people to become the best version of themselves.