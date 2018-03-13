Travelling and exploring the world together is increasingly becoming an important part of family bonding and creating lasting memories between parents and children. Be it a trip to the ancient hidden temples or a visit to rustic-chic cafes, the outdoor adventures and exhilarating experiences are gaining popularity and making their place in planning a great trip or vacation. Recognising this, as an extension of the Holiday Inn® Little Big Travellers Content Hub, Holiday Inn® Hotels and Resorts is reviving the ‘lost art of family picnics’ where families reconnect over a beautiful outdoor picnic in parks that are on every child’s bucket list to see and explore. This initiative not only creates an environment for families to experience the joy of travel and exploration, but above all – togetherness. Children and families are central to guest offerings from Holiday Inn and the brand is constantly evolving to cater to the guests’ needs.



Spending quality time together helps strengthen the bond between family members and contributes towards a well-rounded development for children. Activities such as family picnics help foster conversations outside the regular family routine and bring children and parents closer together. In addition to emotional well-being, the outdoor group activities help hone children’s interpersonal skills and motivate them to actively participate in the world around them.



A perfect outdoor picnic involves choosing a good location that could be in a luscious green park, on a beach or even a mountain top. Putting together a nutritious and delicious picnic basket with a few naughty treats is also essential to creating a memorable outdoor picnic experience.



For over 60 years, Holiday Inn has been committed to delivering the joy of travel to families and little travellers. Leading the way in designing various ‘family friendly’ initiatives, Holiday Inn has come up with concepts such as the Little Big Travellers Content Hub which is a millennial parents’ guide to travel. Aimed at helping families discover the Joy of Travel, the initiative provides parents with directions to child-friendly sights and family activities in popular cities, tips for travelling with kids and inspirational itineraries for unforgettable vacations. It also includes Chatterbox Conversation Cards to inspire parents and children to engage in meaningful conversations.



There are over 1200 Holiday Inn hotels worldwide and 12 operating Holiday Inn hotels in India across cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, amongst others, with a further 14 due to open in the next 3-5 years.

