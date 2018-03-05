Estuate Inc., a global IT services and digital solutions company announced today that Harish Krishnamurthy has joined the organization as the Managing Director of India operations and Head of Global Delivery. Harish will be responsible for key business strategies and managing customer relationships at Estuate.



He carries a rich experience of over 23 years in multi-cultural global work environments. He has played several dynamic leadership roles at large MNCs and led them to outstanding success with his unique insights and problem-solving abilities.



“We are excited to welcome Harish onboard as our Managing Director and Head of Global Delivery. He is a seasoned digital leader with a strong technical background and we are looking forward to see Estuate grow under his leadership”, says Prakash Balebail, founder and CEO of Estuate.



As a business strategist, Harish’s focus would be on developing growth strategies in Estuate’s key areas of operations – Digital Transformation, Data and Analytics, Product Innovation, Cloud solutions, Process Automation and management services. He will also work with Estuate’s global teams towards strengthening business and customer relationships.



“I am honored to be a part of Estuate’s growing family. There is immense potential for growth and value creation at Estuate. I look forward to contributing to the success of the organization with my skills and experience”, says Harish on joining the Estuate team.



Harish holds an MBA from California State University, San Diego. Before Estuate, he has been associated with numerous prestigious organizations in key leadership roles including VP-IT at ZEE TV, Consulting Delivery Head at SAP, and Engagement Partner at Teradata. In Estuate, he will be based at the company’s Bengaluru office.