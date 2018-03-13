CouponZeta, India's rapidly growing coupons website which has been expanding to get savings beyond the daily deals browsing on the web has launched the savings app to get discount on everything while shopping online. Breaking its own growth record in the coupon industry, CouponZeta now took a step ahead to reach users right from the screen of smartphones in a single click. The team achieved to provide the never more present finest app qualities including the design, functionality, and efficiency where the intuitive user-friendly interface & easy access would definitely play a key role in holding back the users.



CouponZeta also revealed that the app got launched with more than 15000+ active coupons and deals, covering latest offers from food to fashion and more. The neatly placed offers from 2000+ merchants in the CouponZeta mobile app can increase the convenience to bring the best couponing experience all the way.



Specialized Features of the App as Follows

Appealing Home Screen

The visually appealing interface can actually show the huge impact on popularity and success of an app. CouponZeta maintained to give a pleasant user experience altogether with neat and simple outlook. Far more flexibility and versatility of the app can actually support every user to access the app with ease.

Most Advanced Search

Search functionality is the most powerful feature that reflects the better performance and faster access. With CouponZeta search you can dig deep and narrow your search to a specific level. Users can find the latest and accurate results from the popular stores through this app search functionality.

Easy Accessible Merchant pages

CouponZeta put that special effort to make the work of users most comfortable and hassle-free. Easy access to popular offers and the deals from individual stores in the app can help them save time and money.

Get any Category in Sec

Effective usage of offers while shopping online is most important suggestion to save few bucks. Either it is food, restaurants or fashion, beauty and more, plenty of stores were listed out there in the app. Rather paying a full retail price, take a minute to compare coupons available from different stores in the same category and shop with the best discount offer. Accessing hundreds of categories in CouponZeta mobile app can start your seamless savings journey.

Spread a Word with Share Option

Sharing things with somebody close would give utmost happiness mainly when it is about shopping. CouponZeta app lets you live this feeling and creates a way to spread the culture of sharing with just a click. You are open to choose a way of sharing the offer details with your near once from the multiple options available at the offer details page.

Suggested Coupons by Team

A suggested coupon is someway a very promising work that you can see in CouponZeta app. The team of CouponZeta suggests the best coupon in the merchant page from the other merchant which belongs to the same category to make sure that you never miss any best discount.

CouponZeta Exclusive Offers

CouponZeta got some exclusive coupons for the users from individual stores which you can never get in any other coupon sites. Around 200+ exclusive coupons are available at app to get you some additional bucks on shopping.

Special Deal of the Day Page

To go through the unparalleled shopping experience online, shop with the day to day matchless hot deals listed at CouponZeta special page that amaze you with its tremendous discounts on merchandise, restaurants, events, and vacation packages. Every recent deal is either an Amazon coupon or Flipkart offer that will get listed at Deal of the day page in seconds.

Current Happening Event Offers

Every event is a celebration of shopping now with special discounts. A dedicated page available in the app represents all ongoing event coupons, offers on a countless number of products from different categories.

Spokesman shared that the App launch of CouponZeta can be an indelible mark in the coupon industry to serve everything in the most effective and personal way. It is the best ever completely optimized app launched for both Android and iOS at the same time and the regular updating of 300+ coupons every day in the app will definitely aim to make every search and shopping a lot easier.