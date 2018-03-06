GoDaddy, the world’s largest technology provider dedicated to small, independent ventures, today announced the launch of a new national campaign that raises awareness on the benefits for small and medium businesses (SMBs) to work together with web professionals and resellers to build a powerful online presence. The new campaign focuses on accelerating the usage and adoption of GoDaddy’s fast and reliable website hosting solutions and creating awareness on how the right hosting solution can positively impact an online presence. As a part of the campaign, GoDaddy is offering special promotional pricing on its hosting products, for a limited time.



The campaign includes a new quirky and humorous television commercial (TVC) that reiterates the key digital needs of SMBs – namely that of putting their business on the internet, with reliable hosting and trusted security protection. Using an engaging narrative, it illustrates how ‘GoDaddy Web Pros’ help SMBs get an effective online presence without any “hiccups”.



GoDaddy’s ecosystem includes India’s best web professionals and resellers who are experts at creating an optimum online presence for SMBs, using the latest GoDaddy products and services. GoDaddy recognizes that India is a do-it-for-me (DIFM) market, with small business owners often looking to professionals to help build and manage their websites. GoDaddy enables small businesses to quickly locate and connect with web professionals and resellers that are a perfect fit for their specific online project. In addition, GoDaddy provides 24/7 customer care for customers in India to help them along on their online journey.



As a part of this initiative, GoDaddy will conduct a series of offline training and skill building seminars for small businesses that will include web professionals and resellers. The first of these seminars was held at the recent BlogX Event in New Delhi.



Commenting on the new initiatives, Nikhil Arora, Vice President & Managing Director GoDaddy India said, “Small and medium businesses form the backbone of the Indian economy and GoDaddy is strongly committed to supporting them. Our technology and partner ecosystem can help to enhance their business growth and we are committed to working with them to help eliminate barriers that prevent them from getting online. Bringing customers together with our network of GoDaddy web professionals and resellers can help accelerate their digital adoption.”



To learn more about GoDaddy Hosting Solutions visit in.godaddy.com



