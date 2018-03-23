Viiking Ventures has been building a strong foothold in Goa and this has been bolstered by the launch of two new brands. With Goa King’s Maxx Strong Beer and SJJ XXX Vodka, the group aims to truly take their portfolio to the next level. Just a few months back, Viiking Ventures made news as they launched one of India’s finest whiskeys – Royal Oak Gold Edition. Since then the group has been making some serious headlines across the country and Goa. The King’s Mansion coronation being the latest.



The new strong variant, Goa King’s Maxx has been launched under the iconic brand umbrella of Goa King’s and would be available across Goa and Maharashtra very soon, with the rest of the states not too far. Being brewed in Goa, the beer holds a signature taste and has been a preferred choice for the beer lovers. Just last year, the group won the prestigious ‘Iconic Brands of India’ award for Goa King’s Premium Pilsner and they intend to emulate the same success with their new SKU – Maxx.



The XXX Vodka would be the group’s first launch in the clear spirit space, but with the solid market understanding and production capabilities at bay, the company is confident to make a solid mark across the country. The startling red bottle holds one of the best Polish vodkas available on the market. With the brand, the company wants to open up the best of international experiences to the Indian market. Poland’s finest would be hitting the shelves soon and would be one to look out for.



Fortifying his vision, Mr. Sachiin Joshi, Chairman stated, “It is indeed a proud moment for our organization with the launch of these two new beverage brands in India. SJJ XXX Vodka and Goa Kings Maxx have been produced keeping in mind the Indian market. Over the years, we have perfected quality brews & spirits. To see an idea, shape up into a fine blend, it's an amazing experience, and with all the research and innovation we have invested I am sure that this would be a sure shot hit with the Indian consumers.”



Mr. Manoj Asrani, Group CMO of Viiking Ventures added, “We explored the Indian market, the Indian palette and the choicest of ingredients. We’ve been using innovation and creativity to create quality and flavorful products that is liked by the Indian consumers. We saw an opportunity in the Indian Vodka market and the launch of SJJ XXX Vodka. Using our existing market outreach strategy for Goa Kings and Royal Oak Whiskey we aim to achieve penetration of more than 75% of the market within first month of the launch.

The product is currently available in Goa & Maharashtra and will soon be present Pan India starting Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh markets. The company aims to achieve 40% revenue with the launch of the two products.



Viiking Ventures has proved time and again that its’ strives for excellence and business innovation. Today, the group is building strongholds in the FMCG space, Hospitality, Entertainment, Realty, Sports, Aviation and Philanthropy. The dynamic enterprise has been picking up some serious speed with major acquisitions. Playboy India, Goa Kings, Planet Hollywood and Goa Premium are just some of brands, the group portfolio boasts of.



Royal Oak Whisky is made with select aged Scotch produced in heartlands of Scotland and blended with two-decade old Indian Malts in Oak barrels with oak chips in Goa. The aromatic flavor of the blend is filled with woody whiffs and offers a warm rich finish.