Global University Systems (GUS), one of the largest and most innovative higher education companies in Europe, is now establishing a presence in India ‘GUS Education (India) LLP’ to boost technological developments, digital initiatives and enterprise capabilities for the education sector. GUS Education India office was inaugurated by Shri K.T. Rama Rao Hon’ble Minister for IT E&C, MAUD, Industries & Commerce, Mines & Geology, Public Enterprises and NRI Affairs, Govt. of Telangana, alongside Aaron Etingen, Founder & CEO, Global University Systems, in the presence of other dignitaries from the Government, GUS and industry.



Based in the heart of Hyderabad’s technology hub “HITEC City”, GUS Education India’s ambition is to develop innovative solutions by investing in cutting-edge technology, not only supporting its global operations but also national level universities and colleges in the education sector. This will not only create local jobs and inward investment into Hyderabad but will make global use of the skilled workforce available in India.



Speaking at the inauguration of the office, Aaron Etingen, Founder & CEO of Global University Systems, said, “GUS Education (India) LLP is the fastest growing part of our business. With an office in the HITEC City, where other tech giants are also based, we currently have 100 employees in the business and plan to grow further in the coming years.”



“We want to make the most of the country’s entrepreneurial and highly-qualified workforce to develop the next wave of technology and advanced processes in the education sector. We will be working very closely with blue-chip companies and start-ups in India and internationally to achieve that,” he further added.



Leading the India operations in Hyderabad is Shashi Jaligama, who joined GUS in London five years ago. Now, as Managing Director for GUS Education (India) LLP, Shashi Jaligama said, “We will be offering a wide range of career opportunities for tech-savvy professionals in Hyderabad. The ambition is to lead the way when it comes to innovation and technology for the education industry and we will need the most creative and talented professionals to join GUS to support our global operations and local clients.”



Global University Systems owns and operates one of the most diverse networks of higher education institutions. Leading institutions such as The University of Law, London School of Business and Finance (LSBF), Arden University and the Berlin-based GISMA Business School are part of the group, which owns three universities and a wide network of language, business and professional schools.



Besides the UK and Germany, the group operates institutions in Canada, Ireland, Israel and Singapore. The group has recently acquired the London College of Creative Media and will soon be opening a brand new school of management in Toronto, Canada.