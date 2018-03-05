Pallinghurst is pleased to announce the results of an auction of predominantly commercial quality rough emerald held by Gemfields Ltd (“Gemfields”, which is 100% owned by Pallinghurst) in Jaipur, India from 19 – 22 February 2018. The emeralds were extracted by Kagem Mining Ltd in Zambia (“Kagem”, which is 75% owned by Gemfields and 25% by the Government of the Republic of Zambia). The proceeds of this auction will be fully repatriated to Kagem in Zambia, with all royalties due to the Government of the Republic of Zambia being paid on the full sales prices achieved at the auction.



Highlights – Emerald Auction

Auction revenues of US$10.8 million

Of the 21 lots offered, 19 were sold (90%)

Average price of US$3.05 per carat

95% of the carats offered were sold

The Kagem auctions held since July 2009 have generated US$506 million in total revenue

The auction saw 31 companies placing bids, generating total revenues of US$10.8 million with an overall average value of US$3.05 per carat. Robust demand resulted in 95% of the offered carats being sold (or 90% of the number of lots offered).



Gemfields’ 27 auctions of emeralds and beryl mined at Kagem since July 2009 have generated US$506 million in total revenues.



The results of the five most recent commercial quality Kagem auctions are summarised in the table below:



AUCTION RESULTS Nov ‘15 May ‘16 Sep ‘16 May ‘17 Feb ‘18 (COMMERCIAL QUALITY) AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION 18-21 Nov 17-20 May 26-29 Sep 15-18 May 19-22 Feb Dates 2015 2016 2016 2017 2018 Location Jaipur, India Jaipur, India Jaipur, India Jaipur, India Jaipur, India Commercial Commercial Commercial Commercial Commercial Type Quality Quality Quality Quality Quality Carats offered 5.07 million 3.67 million 4.05 million 3.10 million 3.73 million Carats sold 4.45 million 2.78 million 3.27 million 3.10 million 3.55 million No. of companies placing bids 29 26 30 33 31 Average no. of bids per lot 6 7 7 9 5 No. of lots offered 23 18 19 23 21 No. of lots sold 18 14 15 23 19 Percentage of lots sold 78% 78% 79% 100% 90% Percentage of lots sold by weight 88% 76% 81% 100% 95% Total sales realised at auction US$19.2million US$14.3 million US$10.7 million US$14.5 million US$10.8 million Average per carat sales value US$4.32/carat US$5.15/carat US$3.28/carat US$4.68/carat US$3.05/carat



The specific auction mix and the exact quality of the lots offered at each auction vary in characteristics such as size, colour and clarity on account of variations in mined production and market demand. Each auction naturally contains a degree of variation in overall quality composition and therefore the results of each auction are not always directly comparable.



Sean Gilbertson, CEO of Gemfields, commented:



“We’re very pleased to see the enduring demand that underpinned the sale of 95% of the carats offered. The results support our view that the fundamentals of the coloured gemstone sector remain in good shape despite thinner auction bidding. While the overall average price per carat for this auction appears somewhat lower due to the inclusion of lower quality grades not included in our prior auction, we’re very pleased with the quality-for-quality prices achieved.



This auction also sees Kagem pass US$500 million of aggregate revenue since Gemfields acquired its 75% stake. We believe this is the first time a coloured gemstone mine has transparently attained this milestone with publicly available data. The Zambian Government’s share of these revenues – in the form of royalties, corporation tax and dividends – exceeds US$105 million, or 21%. We congratulate our hard-working team and our partners in Kagem, the Government of the Republic of Zambia.”