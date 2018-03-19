Frost & Sullivan recently concluded the first edition of its flagship Summit, the Growth, Innovation and Leadership (GIL) Summit South Asia 2018, at the Soaltee Crowne Plaza in Kathmandu. The summit’s theme – Digital Transformation – Business and Social Impact featured inspiring keynote sessions by industry stalwarts, Frost & Sullivan's domain experts, and illustrious panelists. Over 25 industry luminaries presented topical insights and more than 150 delegates came together to envisage a Digital South Asia.



The summit began with an inaugural address by Mangesh Lal Shrestha, Managing Director, Frost & Sullivan, Nepal. He talked about the GIL journey and why innovation strategies are imperative for all players today to survive in the global economy. He said, “To survive and thrive in the competitive business environment, both as an individual and as a company, innovation has now become a mandate. Digital Transformation is an apt instrument, which can lead to new opportunities and empowerment across various economic and social sectors accelerating the pace of development in South Asia”.



The first keynote session of the summit was on Economic Transformation and Integration – South Asia Growth & Investment Opportunities. According to Frost & Sullivan, the economic contribution of the SAARC nations will increase from 3.6% in 2017 to 5.3% in 2025 and the overall economy of the region will grow at 8.3% (nominal growth rate) by 2025. Senior thought leaders and industry specialists also discussed the various potential that South Asia has in terms of energy, agriculture and tourism. The session also put forth the political transformation over the years and how that has reflected in a stellar growth rate across South Asian countries. The summit included perspectives from an elite line-up of speakers like:

Suraj Vaidya, President, SAARC- CCI

Dasho Ugen Tsechup Dorji, Former President, SAARC CCI

Nirvana Chaudhary, Honorary Consulate for Maldives and Managing Director, CG Corp Global

Dr. Upendra Mahato, Founding President of the International Coordination Council of Non-Resident Nepali Association

Zubair Ahmed Malik, EC Member SAARC CCI & Former President, FPCCI

Interactive panel discussions with senior thought leaders on Envisioning South Asia: Digital Economy deliberated on enablers and obstacles like blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Virtual Reality, telecom industry, e-commerce and many other key disruptions impacting South Asian countries. It also focused on how locals, government and private companies can embrace these technologies in creating a digital economy.



On the occasion, Frost & Sullivan’s Global President & Managing Partner, Aroop Zutshi said, “The entire world is currently experiencing a digital revolution, which is leading to a transformational shift in businesses and society. Although certain countries in South Asia are experiencing digital development barriers, but the region offers high potential to reflect emerging market growth in upcoming years.”

The summit also had an interactive workshop on Top Global Mega Trends and its implications to Business, Society and Cultures by Sarwant Singh, Board Member and Senior Partner, Frost & Sullivan. The session provided a Macro to Micro view, taking Mega Trends from Information to Strategy Implementation. The workshop deliberated on connectivity, convergence, data monetization, cognitive era, Internet of medical things and more.



The summit also conducted panel sessions on fintech, startups transforming business models through digitization, and transhumanism. These sessions featured industry thought leaders from across industries like:

Jerric Lyns John, Co-Founder & CEO, Global Start-up Award – SAARC

Keerthi Kodithuwakku, CEO, Jendo Innovations

Willem Grimminck, Director, One to Watch

Rabindra Shrestha, Managing Partner, Prestellar Ventures

Dr. Sanduk Ruit, Executive Director at the Tilganga Institute of Ophthalmology was felicitated with this year’s “2018 GIL Leadership Award” for his social impact through Affordable Healthcare.



The evening concluded with Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 South Asia Best Practices Awards Banquet, which recognized companies for their accomplishments in areas of innovation, convergent thinking and advanced technologies that will catalyze and transform industries in the near future. This year 11 awards were presented to a range of deserving establishments and companies for their exceptional performance under various parameters like innovation, technological augmentation, revenue, customer service, service provider etc.



The event was supported by our Official Hotel – Soaltee Crowne Plaza; Official Media Partners – Ekantipur and Kathmandu Post; Strategic Partner – SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Alliance Partners – The Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI), Nepalese Young Entrepreneurs' Forum (NYEF), Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organization (ASOCIO) and Computer Association of Nepal (CAN); Gold Partners – Exellar Group and CAS; Silver Partners – International Money Express (IME) and Prestellar Ventures; Airlines Partner – Qatar Airways; Supporting Partner – M. Nepal Limited and SIXT, International Media Partners – Technology Times, Pakistan and Healthcare Partner- Nepal Mediciti.



Recipients of Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 South Asia Best Practices Awards

