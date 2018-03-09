Valocity

Valocity is an award-winning technology, data and analytics company delivering digital innovation to mortgage lending and valuations globally

Technology to help Indian banks manage risk and achieve regulatory compliance Valocity, a leader in mortgage and valuation technology, has appointed Sachin Sandhir as Chief Executive Officer to head its business operations in India as part of its global expansion. The first of its kind technology, Valocity has completely transformed the mortgage lending process in Australasia by combining the best of data, analytics and technology to create a digital ecosystem for valuers, brokers, lenders and insurers that streamlines the entire process.



The recent Nirav Modi scam has exposed many anomalies in risk and regulatory compliance mechanisms and highlighted the urgent need to ensure processes are fully integrated and digitized. Just like SWIFT, third party valuations ordered by banks and housing financial institutions are not integrated with core banking systems and are at high risk due to their subjective nature in an unregulated environment. Valocity provides a unique solution to solve this issue.



Carmen Vicelich, Valocity’s Global Managing Director said, “Given the success of our scalable technology, we feel the time is right to extend our innovative platform to the Indian banking and mortgage lending sector. We are pleased to appoint Sachin Sandhir, an industry veteran with over 20 years’ experience in mortgage lending, real estate and education, to lead our expansion into this exciting, yet challenging, market. Our platform is a game-changer for lenders and we are looking forward to making a real impact on the mortgage valuation market in India.”



A specialist in building start-ups, business innovation and expansion, Sachin has built four successful businesses – both as an entrepreneur, as well as a corporate leader. Prior to joining Valocity, Sachin was the Global Managing Director – Emerging Business for RICS, responsible for the professional body and education venture RICS School of Built Environment, Amity University. He has also worked with companies like Blackrock Solutions, DLF and Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL).



Sachin Sandhir, Chief Executive Officer, Valocity India said, “India is on the cusp of a digital transformation – necessitated by the sheer magnitude of opportunities as well as risks in the country. The financial services industry needs to embrace digital innovation now, more than ever before. Having been closely associated with commercial mortgage and property valuation in my previous roles, I am excited to further my journey of bringing positive change to the Indian real estate and finance sector. Valocity offers innovative, customizable solutions which will elevate the entire mortgage valuation process in India.”



Its digital platform automates the entire valuation ordering process (removing individual biases) and will be fully compliant with the Companies Act, 2013 (Registered Valuers and Valuation Rules, 2017). The platform’s customizable design integrates seamlessly with any bank’s internal policies at the same time as capturing data throughout, allowing for best practice risk management and benchmarking.



Post the global financial crisis, the lending and valuation process has become more robust, the world-over. While the Indian banking system emerged relatively unscathed in the 2009 crisis, it is increasingly becoming more vulnerable. From a nation that had the lowest ratio of non-performing assets (NPAs) among the G-20 countries in 2009 (i.e. 2.2% of total gross loans), today, India has the third highest ratio (9.7% of total gross loans) of such assets – estimated at nearly INR 8 trillion.