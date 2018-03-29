Kappil Kishor a Fashion Guru & well-known name in fashion education industry received ‘Top Hundred Masterpieces’ award from ‘Padamabhusan’ Dr Uma Sharma at Belmonde Chhattarpur, New Delhi. The Award recognize his twenty years contribution in the field of fashion.



Apart from professional career Kappil is well connected with the society, he started, Vaatsaalyaa Charitable Trust for Education for students of Fashion & Textile. This nonprofit aims to bridge-the-gap between professionals and the deserving candidates who are actually keen to learn.



DsyNBlooM is the newest venture of Vaatsaalyaa! It is a contest, one-of-a-kind for such students in India, where they get this opportunity to showcase their collection directly in Fashion Weeks!



“I am really happy to dedicate this award to all my hardworking students who always inspire me to work more & more for them. Touching heights in fashion industry, not only me they are making India proud in the field of fashion,” says Kappil.



Spending twenty years in fashion education Kappil has imparted his knowledge with reputed names like National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT, Min. of Textiles Govt. of India), Footwear Design & Development Institute (FDDI, Min. of Trade & Commerce Govt. of India), JD Institute of Fashion Technology, International Polytechnic for Women (IPW) & Jankidevi Vocational Center as a senior professor, his contributions are now salient features of progress for these organizations.



His students are placed in all corners of the globe –Rohini Gugnani is one such student – now an established name in Bollywood, she is designing for one of the Khans! & Gautam Gupta – a well- known fashion designer of FDCI. As a mentor, he is guiding students for ‘FIT New York’, ‘London College of Fashion’ & ‘Domus University’ & consultant to many well-known fashion houses abroad.



Well-known fashion designer and FDCI member Ms Sonia Jetleey adds, “With his personal initiative Kappil will be regarded as a trailblazer in the history of Indian fashion who spearheaded the ‘Illustration movement’ to lend a new dimension to this subject.”



Fashion shows and beauty pageants bring an amount of exclusivity when Kappil is invited to judge. Needless to say, he has more than hundred fashion shows to his name.



As the saying goes… Behind the success of a man, there’s a Woman. Shivangi, his better half, who’s been through all thick and thin of his life, is the one, without her all this wouldn’t have been a reality.



On this occasion ‘Padamshri’ – Shahnaz Husain, Veteran Actor Sushma Seth, Naseer Abdullah, author & Editor Aruna Vasudev & Uma Vasudev, Legend in Makeup industry Meenakshi Dutt grace the occasion as Guest of honour. The award function was organized by Krishan Tewari Editor Zoomdelhi.