Contoura Vision Topography-Guided Laser Correction, the most advanced modality of laser vision correction, has now been introduced in India. In fact, despite the fact that Contoura Vision only received US FDA approval for a commercial launch in late 2016, it has already been launched in as many as three centers in Delhi-NCR. The Contoura Vision technology has gained rapid popularity because of its unique characteristics which have made it popular with surgeons and patients alike. The machine maps the unique topography of the cornea, that is, the curvature of the cornea is measured at over 20000 data points. Each one of these is evaluated independently for vision correction by a very sophisticated computerized algorithm that controls the corneal remodeling. This precise, sharp and customized wavefront ablation treatment, results in better vision, as well as quality of vision. Reasons for Popularity of Contoura Vision LASIK The superiority of Contoura Vision correction was determined from the results of its FDA trials with a significant number of patients achieving vision much better than that achieved with glasses or contact lenses, with fewer visual aberrations. When Kanellopoulos et al published their results in the critically acclaimed journal, the Journal of Refractive Surgery in 2017, this got further credence.

The investigators found that in their study group of 44 eyes of 22 patients with bilateral myopia or myopic astigmatism, the results of Contoura Vision LASIK at 3 months were far superior to that of SMILE. The groups of statistics are as follows: 86.4% of the LASIK group and 68.2% of the SMILE group had a vision of 20/20 and 59.1% and 31.8%, respectively, had a vision of 20/16 (super vision).

This means that more than half the patients who had Contoura Vision surgery had a vision better than 100%! In addition to this, Contoura Vision is far superior in case of astigmatism, or correction of cylinder, with an accuracy of 81.8% for the Contoura Vision group and 50% for the SMILE group. In fact, most surgeons agree with their conclusion that Topography-guided or Contoura Vision LASIK is superior in all visual performance parameters as compared to SMILE and Femtosecond LASIK. Centers in Delhi Given that the technology is so new, you will be surprised to know that not one, but three centers in Delhi-NCR have now introduced the Contoura Vision LASIK technology. You can now benefit from the state of the art technology, which is fast becoming the most popular, at the following centers: Eye7 hospitals, New Delhi: The Eye 7 hospitals across Delhi and NCR, were the first to introduce the Contoura Vision technology in the national capital region. In fact, Eye 7 is the only stand-alone eye care center in Delhi- NCR to provide the surgery.

Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary, who is the founder director of Eye 7 hospitals, has over the last thirty years established his name as a surgeon par excellence and is known to be the pioneer in the field of laser removal of glasses. He also has the distinction of being one of the first surgeons to perform LASIK for removal of glasses in Delhi. The vision of the Eye7 group, under his capable leadership, is to provide affordable and quality eye health care at your doorstep, with compassion and using the latest technology. The maximum number of Contoura Vision procedures in the region have been performed by the doctors of eye 7 hospitals. To book an appointment with an eye surgeon at the Eye 7 hospitals, you can click here http://www.eye7.in/contact-us/ Dr. R P Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS, New Delhi: Dr. Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, a constituent unit of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, is the first Government Institution to acquire the Contoura Vision technology for laser vision correction, in the country. The acquisition of the technology earlier this year by the apex eye care institute of the country endorses both the safety and effectiveness of the Contoura Vision surgery. To book an appointment online you can click here http://14.139.245.36/esp/ Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon, Haryana: Medanta, a private multispecialty hospital in Gurugram, and has recently acquired the Contoura Vision technology becoming the third center in the National Capital Region. They are as yet to talk about their surgical results on public for a, but the surgical results have also been extremely encouraging. To book an appointment with an eye surgeon at the Medanta hospitals, you can click here http://www.medanta.org/ Patients are the Winners:



In addition to these centers, Contoura Vision LASIK is available in other centers in India which are as follows: Narayan Nethralaya, Bangaluru, Karnataka; Sankara Nethralaya, Chennai, Tamil Nadu and L V Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. What is incredible about the Contoura Vision technology is not only the fact that it offers the possibility of super vision, that is vision better than 6/6 or 20/20. What is incredible is how quickly the technology has found acceptance amongst surgeons and patients alike, with the technology being available in three centers within Delhi- NCR within a year of its getting approval for commercial marketing. It is also of great interest to note that the cost of the procedure at each of the centers is almost comparable, so a patient can choose to go to a center which is the most accessible, and to the surgeon whose expertise and attitude suits them best.



Also, since Eye 7 and RP Centre, AIIMS both offer the entire bouquet of refractive surgeries including Contoura Vision, SMILE and Femtosecond bladeless LASIK in addition to conventional LASIK, SBK and surface ablations, a patient can decide to choose the one best suited to their eye health and vision needs at one hospital itself. In fact, with the latest and the safest technology of Contoura Vision LASIK available in Delhi, at a fraction of the cost abroad, it is indeed a win-win situation for the patients who desire better vision without glasses.