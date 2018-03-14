Excellon Software has won prestigious Maharashtra ‘State Excellence Award’ for business excellence and the civic and social responsibility demonstrated by the organization. The award ceremony took place on Monday, February 19th on MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai in ‘Magnetic Maharashtra Convergence 2018 Global Investors Summit’.

It was the state’s first Global Investors Summit and the event was considered as one of the most significant events run with the tagline #MadeForBusiness on the line of ‘Make in India’ initiative. The summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of the captains of industries and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The State Excellence Award is aimed at recognizing and appreciating the commendable contributions by the entrepreneurs and enterprises in the state of Maharashtra that has facilitated innovation and contribution to the state’s economy in addition to the job creation.

By winning the award, #Excellon Software has once again proven that Its cutting-edge technology products are always moving ahead with the latest tech industry developments such as mobility, IoT, Analytics and Cloud, to compete at the global level.

Mr. Vinod Tambi, Co-founder and President, Excellon Software said, “It is our utmost pleasure to receive the award. It has always been our effort to give the industry the world-class products and services and Excellon-5 is the best example. Excellon strives to offer the best in class by leveraging latest software technology advancements.”