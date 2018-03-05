The prestigious ‘Private Equity International’ (PEI) magazine has named the Everstone Group ‘Mid-Market Firm of the Year in Asia’ for 2017, the first India-focused fund to win the award for the second year in a row. It was also named ‘Firm of the Year in India’ for an unprecedented seventh year running.



The PEI Awards are the largest, most respected awards in the global private equity industry. With multiple categories for selection, voters have the chance to vote for categories across the Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and Asia-Pacific.



Continuing to lead private equity investments in fast-growing consumer themes across India and Southeast Asia, Everstone acquired Malaysia-based Chemopharm Sdn Bhd, a leading Southeast Asian distributor of medical products and solutions, last year. The group also invested in OmniActive Health Technologies Ltd, a top supplier to global nutraceutical companies, in 2017 and provided additional investment to its portfolio companies, including Servion Global Solutions, a Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions provider.

Everstone also strengthened its team by hiring Food and Beverage (F&B) industry veteran Ajay Kaul as Senior Director to support growth in the Quick Service Restaurant business of its food platform F&B Asia. The group also witnessed successful exits from S Chand & Co. and Faces in 2017, among others.

“With $4 billion of assets under management and teams in India, Singapore, London and Mauritius, the firm is one of the largest investment houses in the region. It’s also one of the top restaurateurs in India and South-East Asia,” said PEI in its Annual Review 2017.

Sameer Sain, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Everstone Group, said: “This recognition is a testament to our belief in the true power of partnership. The awards are a credit to our employees for their dedication and professionalism. We would like to thank our investors and partners for their confidence and look forward to working with them in the years to come.”



The awards follow a rigorous nomination and global voting process that involves investors, peers and other PEI subscribers from the private equity industry.