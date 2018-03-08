Chitkara University is proud to announce that Dr. Madhu Chitkara (Vice-Chancellor of Chitkara University) has been honoured with NIVEDITA award for outstanding service towards women empowerment. The award was presented during the International Women’s Day celebrations on 6th March 2018 under the auspices of NIVEDITA and National Service Scheme Unit, National Institute of Nursing Education, PGIMER Chandigarh.

Dr. Madhu Chitkara is an influential women entrepreneur. With a passion for academics and great business acumen, she has had a diversified career & variegated experience in the field of education spanning 42 years. She is highly knowledgeable, focused, a strategic leader & has a passion for excellence. She has adeptly managed numerous academic ventures and remains a true leader who leads by example, is warm, sincere and always willing to walk the extra mile to deliver on promises. Her support to several humanitarian causes in association with many NGOs is indeed a tribute to her philanthropic nature, her zest for life and her desire to transform lives for better.

The nursing institute at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh is among the premier government institutes of India. Speaking on the Occasion, Dr. Sandhya Ghai, Principal of National Institute of Nursing Education, PGI said, “We are honouring Dr. Madhu Chitkara for the excellent contribution in the field of education and nation-building. We appreciate the continuous efforts and unflagging commitment towards women empowerment through the education system. It is a great opportunity for our students and women folk to follow her footsteps and choose the path of self-empowerment.”

Dr. Madhu Chitkara interacted with the nursing students to make them aware of the magnitude of responsibilities on the shoulders of the nurses, not only as health service providers but also as women. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Madhu Chitkara Said, “It is a great feeling to be recognized for my efforts towards women empowerment through education system on account of International Women’s Day. To be a successful woman, It is all about the self-confidence, self-esteem, understanding yourself and moving towards the goal of making big in your life ethically. Be a giver to the society and believe in the concept of givers gain.”