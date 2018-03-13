Dosti Realty

An iconic project offering quality living in Thane

Emphasis on the aspect of recreation and well- being Dosti Realty, a brand known for creating lavish spaces and propagating quality living in Mumbai, recently launched its latest project Dosti West County in Balkum, Thane (W). The focal point behind creating this project is to offer a well-planned large layout that encompasses a host of lifestyle amenities and unique features matching the contemporary and urban lifestyle.



The project being launched on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa will endow the buyers with a plethora of benefits in the form of subvention scheme, under which the homebuyers will be entitled to pay only 5 percent at the time of booking and the rest at the fit outs. The initial 108 bookings will be accompanied by special offers, making the festival even more euphoric.



Dosti Realty has launched two towers: Dosti West County – Dosti Oak (Phase-1) a 30 storey tower and Dosti West County – Dosti Cedar (Phase-2) a 33 storey tower respectively. These two towers jointly comprise 2 BHK (Optima, Prima and Ultima) and 3 BHK (Prima and Ultima) homes, so there is something for everyone as per their budget. Thane as an area will be one of the most sought after location because of the connectivity due to the upcoming metro lines as well as other proposed infrastructural developments. Starting from infrastructure to employment opportunities, these developments will be significantly contributing to the process of easing the commute to different parts of the city.



Besides this, Dosti West County offers something that most people dream of nowadays – large open spaces. Given the large layout format of the project, there are a number of outdoor amenities like two kids play areas, a cycling track and jogging path, multi-purpose sports court, lawn tennis, futsal, two box cricket pitches to ensure that one can maintain their healthy lifestyle within the premises. Besides this, the project also offers unique features such a Merlion Zone and an Olympic size swimming pool and a kids adventure pool with water slide. There is also an amphitheatre, multi-purpose lawn and resting plazas that residents can enjoy and come together to experience community living.



Dosti Realty has always been dedicated to creating holistic living spaces, catering to all age groups. The facilities in the premises includes a clubhouse, comprising of amenities like gymnasium, two squash courts, two badminton courts, chess and carrom, pool/snooker room, table tennis, will fruitfully cater to the wellness aspect of the resident, a crèche/toddlers play area for children will be a contributing factor to the Kids welfare and recreation. Keeping in mind the tasteful indulgence and cravings, the project will also include a cafeteria for the residents. Mulling over the need of self-indulgence and intellectual development, a library is created for those who wish to have quality time with the books.



There is also a proposed commercial premises Dosti West County – Dosti Westwood (Phase-3), where they will be providing an all-inclusive haven for both Dosti West County residents and their friends and family. So if someone is looking to book a beautiful banquet hall, cosy guest rooms, eat at the restaurant or hire the AV Room, this is the perfect solution.



According to Mr. Deepak Goradia, Vice Chairman and Managing Director – Dosti Realty, “This new launch by Dosti Realty on the cusp of Gudi Padwa which is marked as an auspicious period for property purchase amongst the homebuyers, is done keeping in mind the contemporary needs and demands of the potential home buyers. Since inception, Dosti Realty is on with the endeavour to develop and deliver quality spaces suitable to the dynamic needs of the homebuyers.”