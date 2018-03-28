Dollar Industries Ltd, one of the leading hosiery brands, will soon embark on a 360 degree media campaign with their new television commercial shot with Brand Ambassador, Mr Akshay Kumar. Ever since the actor became the face of Dollar Bigboss, the brand's products have received widespread acceptance across millions of homes in India and abroad.



The TVC is focused on the concept of confidence and style which synergizes with Akshay’s personality and the image of Dollar Bigboss. This time we have introduced our TVC with a funky plot and background score where Akshay Kumar will be seen here, wearing a Dollar Bigboss vest, thwacking two young men who asked for keeping the pub open even after its closing time. Since Dollar and its brand ambassador Akshay both exude youthfulness, machoness and modernity, and the soundtrack of the TVC has been created in such a manner that it brings out these traits effectively. It has action scenes with a bit of fun and humour element along with a social message for the community. Moreover, the contemporary catchphrase “Fit hai Boss” encourages each and everyone to be fit and passionate. The idea is to create a brand connect with the youth and position Dollar as a versatile platform in the hosiery sector, that has something to offer to everyone.



“My association with Dollar has been phenomenal since my first ad shoot with them. Whenever I had shot for Dollar they have always kept the entertainment quotient high with a strong punchline. I am confident this ad will also carve a niche in the minds of the audience,” said Mr Akshay Kumar, Brand Ambassador, Dollar Industries Ltd.



“Dollar Bigboss is one of the largest innerwear brands in India. It has always been our endeavour to introduce unique and ahead of time products in terms of quality and comfort. Our association with Akshay Kumar is for 9 years which has become stronger over the years. This association has created the perfect brand image for our company and it has been a journey worth mentioning. We aim to continue this bonding with him in a more meaningful and engaging way”, said Mr Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries Ltd.



Mr. Uzer Khan, Director of the film production ‘30 Seconds of Fame’ has directed the commercial.