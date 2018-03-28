For the first time in India, policy covers Delay from 75 mins vs. industry average of 6 hours delay for Domestic Flights

Digit Insurance – A new age insurance company has partnered with Cleatrip, one of India’s leading online travel company to offer travellers benefits like coverage for 75 minutes of Flight delay, loss of checked in baggage amongst other benefits, and paperless claims.

Digit has designed this product keeping in mind the gap between the travel policies currently available in the market and the customer expectations. Committed to making Claims very simple and seamless, Digit has introduced a two-step paperless claims process. If the flight is delayed, the customers receive an SMS, they click a photograph of their boarding pass and get the credit in their account of choice – instantly.

Speaking about Digit’s product design philosophy Jasleen Kohli, Chief Distribution Officer, said, “We wanted to increase the relevance of the Domestic travel insurance product and hence designed benefits that customers can actually experience. For instance, customers know they are covered for flight delays but don’t know the condition of a 6 hours delay, which rarely happens or that they can claim if they lose their baggage but aren’t aware that they must furnish bills of the items inside their baggage for that. We have turned all these perceived benefits into actual ones. Also, we have tried to eliminate the friction at the time of claims through our paperless process. We have already crossed more than 63,000 customers within 3 months of launch.”

Speaking about the response to Digit Travel Insurance, Subramanya Sharma, Chief Product Officer, Cleartrip said “It is refreshing to work with a partner who uses data to analyse trends and create the most useful travel product that’s out in the market. The approach goes one step further by enabling a seamless claims process that makes the customer claim journey frictionless. For the first time, Cleartrip and Digit offers a travel insurance product that offers meaningful coverage and the claim ratio stands testament to the customer benefits”.