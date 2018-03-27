DEP MeshWorks, a CAE driven platform for rapid concept CAE and CAD model generation, meshing & morphing announced the release of its latest MeshWorks 8.0 version with a whole new category of modules that transforms the product development. The appended modules enable CAE to take the lead role in product development process with its unique combination of pre and post-processing capabilities.

With an expected growth of $7.79 billion by 2022, global computer-aided engineering market is anticipated to reach $12.8 billion by 2025. Factors like increasing demand for innovation and superior quality products from across the globe, high expenditure on aerospace & defence sector, rising technological advancements and growing need for application-specific computer-aided engineering (CAE) software are propelling the CAGR for CAE market during 2017-2022.

Also, the growing need of original equipment manufacturers to reduce operational expenses and product designing time coupled with surge in manufacturing activities by automobile manufacturer’s demands for the latest & greatest in the tools being used in the product development. Penetration of IoT, wearable devices, used in the fields of medicine, fitness, transportation, education, entertainment, and gaming, rising government regulations & mandating applications, such as collision avoidance, parking assistance systems, wireless communication technology, and interactive infotainment systems, in the upcoming car technologies, and increasing merger & acquisition activities are acting as the extra propellers in the CAE market growth.

With only few key players to cater the rising demand, DEP equipped MeshWorks 8.0 to deliver the end-to-end support for this booming market. “We developed MeshWorks 8.0 to provide the CAE engineers with a tool for faster, smarter and lighter solutions with great accuracy on their everyday designs”, said Radhakrishnan, President, DEP.

MeshWorks 8.0 is a feature-rich version of its precursor MeshWorks 7 that still retains the flavour of the original morphing and optimization modules. MeshWorks 8.0’s innovative combination of modules makes it an integrated modeler by generating multiple functional CAE model from single CAD model, a parametric modeler by parametrization of CAE models, an automated modeler by automating repetitive CAE processes and an associative modeler by forward & reverse association of CAD and CAE.

MeshWorks 8.0 finds applications in different engineering fields like fluid dynamics, stress analysis, finite element analysis, etc., and some of the notable attributes utilized across applications includes powerful CAE meshing engine with highly automated meshing functions, modeling modules, multi-disciplinary post-processor, MeshWorks graph with rich set of plotting features, concept modeling, design enabler, multi-disciplinary optimization, CAD morphing.

The major advantages offered by MeshWorks 8.0 are drastic time reduction for all CAE workflows like CAE modeling, Results processing, Morphing, Parametrization, Optimization etc., easy to automate CAE processes that can yield 2X to 10X time savings, standardizing CAE processes that brings consistency, errors minimization, dramatic reduction in learning curve, gaining performance insights on all CAE tasks (scorecard items) within the short time window that is available during various product development stages, and auto parametrization that facilitates fast optimization.

During the companies keynote at its biennial conclave event, DEP India Head, Radha Damodharan said, “DEP will continue to work hard to ensure MeshWorks remains the industry advanced CAE standard for Light weighting, Optimization, Morphing, Automated Meshing, Fast Modeling, and Process Automation.”

In the frame of the major release of our integrated CAE platform MeshWorks, Version 8.0 DEP is conducting official launch event MeshWorks CAE Conclave 2018 in the major cities of India: Chennai, Bangalore & Pune. The theme of the event is “Transformed CAE for Accelerated Product Development & Optimization”. The event aims to gather potential stakeholders, to hear what the fellow leaders have to share about the CAE technology, its advancements and outcomes in their respective domains. MeshWorks CAE Conclave is a full-day event, hosted by DEP Team with a prime focus on Fast Modeling, CAE Process Automation, Optimization and connecting MeshWorks as the CAE Platform enabled with features to support engineers in the entire product development process.

The dates for the events are 11th, 17th & 20th April in the order of Chennai, Bangalore & Pune zones respectively. The conference is open for all industry delegates and there is no registration fee. More than 600 senior management personnel from renowned industries like Ford, General Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Fiat Chrysler Automotive, HAL, ADA, Boeing, Airbus, DITC are expected to attend this conference. Our goal is to bring together bright minds to give talks that are idea-focused, and on a wide range of subjects that revolves on CAE base, to foster learning, inspiration and wonder – and provoke conversations that matter.

Altogether we are looking forward to this opportunity, as we perceive it as a potential platform to enhance technical knowledge and enable networking.

For more details about DEP & the event check our website www.depusa.com & https://www.depusa.com/meshworks-cae-conclave-2018/. Also, you can write to [email protected] for information about the product & event.