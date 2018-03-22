Delta, a leading provider of video wall solutions, successfully sets up a multi-screen video wall at BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL), in New Delhi, India. BRPL upgraded its control centre to meet the ever growing need for electricity in New Delhi, the capital of India. BRPL, one of the most trusted integrated utility companies in India, serves over 2.4 million customers and distributes power to an area spread over 750 sq km. Delta’s video walls at the control centre help operators to view and monitor SCADA (Supervising Control and Acquisition of Data) operations, alarm lists, and event lists, to enable a highly centralized and integrated control centre.

The previous video wall at the control room, which had reached its end-of-life, consumed a huge amount of energy and involved frequent lamp changes. A sustainable and innovative setup was needed that could comfortably meet the growing electricity needs of the capital of India. Delta delivered that by installing its Next-Gen LED-Lit DLP® video wall integrated with the ICON Pro Controller for this esteemed project. Flexible and reliable, Delta's video wall is envisioned to operate 24 hours continuously, supporting the BRPL SCADA Centre.

“To make sure our ongoing operations progress effectively and effortlessly, we had to replace our existing visualization system with a latest one that is best in the industry. Delta’s extensive experience and expertise in installing Video walls has delivered a state-of-art set up at the SCADA centre. This high-performance control room, equipped with Delta’s visualization technologies, has become one of the most critical centres of BRPL. In a nutshell, the product is robust, services are very good and response is immediate,” commented a BRPL official.



BRPL’s SCADA Centre makes use of an intricate web of computers that give real-time information on the state of power distribution to the 92 BRPL grid stations across the city. Real time monitoring on the large video screen includes the real time power summary page of SCADA, alarm lists, event lists and battery charging status of the grid stations.



Delta’s seamless video wall allows streamlined monitoring of all these metrics. It also simplifies BRPL’s task of coordinating and integrating feeds from various sources. With better technology, BRPL can now achieve new levels of efficiency and customer satisfaction for the millions it serves.