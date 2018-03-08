Datar Cancer Genetics Limited announces that it has entered into a collaboration with Bahrain based Thyrocare Gulf to offer their oncology based genomic solutions in the region. Datar Cancer Genetics has been at the forefront to develop greater insight into precision and accurate medicine through its diverse ecosystem of innovative products.

"Our relationship with Thyrocare Gulf expands our footprint into the Middle East to deliver best-in-class genomic solutions," said Mr. Rajan Datar, Chairman, Datar Cancer Genetics Limited. "This collaboration will help change the way healthcare is practiced and allow clinicians to interpret patient’s genomic information to enable better health outcomes and facilitate integration of molecular and genetic analysis as standard of cancer care across the region."

We are happy that world-class cancer genetics diagnostic solutions are now Made in India” said Dr. A Velumani Chairman of Thyrocare Gulf Laboratories.

"We are delighted to offer a suite of innovative DCGL solutions to clinicians and consumers that will provide intuitive insight into their health, well-being, and risk factors for lifestyle disorders," said Dr. Vineet Datta, Executive Director at Datar Cancer Genetics. "We are excited by this strategic partnership between two world-class organizations that offers every individual comprehensive insight into their genome. The comprehensive interrogation of cancer genomics will accelerate the clinical impact of superior outcomes to what is available today."

Thyrocare Gulf with its footprint across the GCC will bring world-class cancer genetics diagnostics to the doorsteps of all the oncologist in the region said Akshay Jain, Managing Director Thyrocare Gulf.

Thyrocare Gulf Laboratories WLL is an ISO 15189 accredited lab based in Bahrain with regional Processing centers in Muscat and Riyadh It also manages 6 Laboratories in Dubai, Qatar, and Jubail. Last year Thyrocare Gulf processed over 2 million tests in the region with focus on Hematology, Biochemistry, Immunoassay, and Serology.

Datar Cancer Genetics have state-of-the-art, College of American Pathologists (CAP), NABL and ISO accredited molecular genomic facility at Nashik, India, with a specialized team of scientists and clinicians who are devoted to developing the world’s best technologies for cancer management using molecular and genetic analysis.