Crestron, a global leader in enterprise control and automation technology, announced earlier this year that it will demonstrate DM XiO Director, the new AV matrix for the IT age. An enterprise-grade network appliance, natively running simple yet powerful software, the DM XiO Director centrally configures, manages, and controls DM® NVX network AV systems. The DM XiO Director is available in three models, depending on the number of DM NVX endpoints. The software tool enables device discovery, domain configuration, endpoint mapping, multicasting management, and status monitoring. DM NVX Series is the industry’s only secure solution that delivers 4K60, 4:4:4, and HDR video over standard 1 GB Ethernet.

“Once your DM NVX network is installed, you need to route the video and manage the system. The DM XiO Director makes it easy to set up large networks of endpoints, name rooms, monitor signal paths, and manage video data over a standard IP network,” said Rob Carter, Technology Manager, DigitalMedia.

Gagan Verma, Executive Director – India said, “At Crestron, we build products that integrates technology. With NVX in place, it is easier to facilitate system configuration, signal routing, and comprehensive diagnostics of the complete AV network. Navigating the entire system is made convenient to quickly find domains, endpoints, inputs, and outputs by name or address. NVX is the industry’s only secure solution that delivers HDR video in under 1 GB Ethernet”.

Virtual DM switcher

The DM XiO Director virtually emulates the functionality of a traditional hardware-based DigitalMedia matrix switcher, routing 4K60 streaming AV signals throughout a room, building, or campus. Three models are offered which support 80 (DM-XIO-DIR-80), 160 (DM-XIO-DIR-160), or up to 1,000 (DM-XIO-DIR-ENT) endpoint devices. DM XiO Director can handle even the largest corporate enterprise, university, governmental, military, medical, transportation, sports, entertainment, hospitality, gaming, or retail application.

Simple, flexible configuration

The DM XiO Director automatically discovers each DM NVX endpoint on the network, and allows each one to be assigned to a “domain” using a simple UI. A domain is simply a logical grouping of endpoints that operate together as a single switching entity, allowing individual rooms and other subsystems to be arranged and controlled independently. The DM XiO Director effectively eliminates the need for physical switchers in every room, replacing them with the virtual equivalent running on the AV network.

Easy web-based setup and control

The DM XiO Director provides an intuitive web-based user interface to facilitate system configuration, signal routing, and comprehensive diagnostics of the complete AV network. Each domain and endpoint can be designated with a user-friendly name. Navigating the entire system is easy using the search box to quickly find domains, endpoints, inputs, and outputs by name or address. A system overview screen is also provided, showing the video and audio signal status for every input and output in a graphical layout that’s easy to view and navigate.



DM NVX Series

The latest generation of DigitalMedia, DM NVX Series is the only network AV solution that meets all your needs. It delivers secure 4K60, 4:4:4, and HDR over standard 1Gb Ethernet with no latency. It leverages industry standard 802.1x authentication, Active Directory credential management, and the SSH network protocol to ensure network security at the product level. DM NVX Series provides an infinitely scalable software-defined matrix, from a simple point-to-point setup to thousands of endpoints. All you need are DM NVX Encoders/Decoders.