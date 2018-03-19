CredR, India’s most trusted used two-wheeler brand has announced the launch of its 9th Experience Centre in India. Started in association with Bansal Motors, this will be the company’s 4th Experience Store in the Delhi NCR belt.

With 3 Experience Centres present across Noida, Gurgaon and Sagarpur, an official launch of its latest Experience Centre is slated on 19th March 2018 in the Khanpur Market area. The experience centre will be inaugurated by Smt. Sarita Chaudhary, President, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, New Delhi.

“At CredR, we are constantly working towards offering value and enhanced experiences to our customers. Having observed a healthy demand for good quality used two-wheelers, we believe that an organised market is the need of the hour," said Founder & CEO, Nikhil Jain.

The CredR Experience Centre is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the used two-wheeler industry. From its origins as an online, used two-wheeler marketplace, CredR has gradually adopted an omni-channel approach, in order to be easily accessible to its audience in offline markets. Targeted at students, working professionals and bike lovers, CredR Experience Centres provide an elevated, showroom like experience for used bike consumers. The experience encompasses only 100% certified used two-wheelers, thoroughly inspected by auto experts. These Experience Stores provide unmatched benefits such as 6 months comprehensive warranty and post-sales support to consumers along with the advantage of a transparent buying process and standardised pricing. “CredR’s quality products, complemented by excellent service, have been instrumental in winning the trust of our consumers. With 100+ stores launches, planned in North India alone, CredR is poised to becoming the default choice for affordable used two-wheelers,” added Zonal Head North India, Parveen Dangwal. These Experience Centres use proprietary technology and end-to-end support – starting from the discovery of the two-wheeler to after-sales support, in order to offer a seamless and avant-garde customer experience with lots of Industry’s First and Best features, built into the product.



CredR Experience Centre is the perfect place for those who are the aspiring brand enthusiasts and are looking to purchase from a brand that they can trust. Rishi Mehta, India Head, Franchise Development concludes, “The company is planning to expand its Experience Centres through franchise partners, to the top 30 used two-wheeler markets across India, before the next financial year.”



With tech integration and unmatched benefits, CredR has been successful in delivering a one-of-its-kind elevated buying experience. The positive consumer reviews, escalating store ratings and an 88% Customer Satisfaction Score are the testament to its ability to deliver value to consumers and drive business for its partners.