CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces the appointment of Raunak Varma as Country Manager for India & SAARC replacing Mr. Gabriele Lucano who will be leaving the Company to pursue other interests. In this position, Mr. Varma assumes the role of Managing Director, overseeing the Company’s operations in the market, for CNH Industrial (India) Private Limited and Case New Holland Construction Equipment (India) Private Limited.

Raunak Varma has over 20 years of experience in business administration, operations and finance. He first joined the Company in 2001 assuming roles of increasing responsibility in the NAFTA, LATAM and APAC regions. Prior to this most recent appointment, Mr. Varma served as CFO and Head of Financial Services in India.

CNH Industrial is present in the market with three manufacturing sites, two dedicated to agricultural machinery and one producing construction equipment. Furthermore, the Company operates three R&D centers for agricultural and construction equipment, a parts depot, administrative offices and an extensive dealer network covering the entire territory to support its customers.

CNH Industrial group is represented by its New Holland Agriculture and Case IH brands for Agricultural equipment, CASE Construction Equipment brand for construction equipment and FPT Industrial for engines and powertrains in the region.

The Company is also actively involved in numerous sustainability initiatives with an aim to foster the local communities in which it operates.