Hyundai Motor India Limited, the country’s second largest manufacturer of passenger cars and the largest exporter since inception today launched Social media campaign – Women#Men to celebrate International Women’s Day.



Hyundai also announced special service initiatives for its women customers. These benefits include a Do-It-Yourself Session on 10th March which will be conducted at all Hyundai dealerships and the Regional Training Centers. The session is aimed at educating women on various aspects of vehicle functioning and basic maintenance checkpoints.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Rakesh Srivastava, Director- Sales & Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "As a responsible and caring brand, Hyundai aims to provide exceptional experience to our customers at every touch point. With more women purchasing vehicles and participating in the buying decision, Hyundai has been integrating their perspective into products and services. On the occasion of International Women’s Day Hyundai will also launch an innovative social media campaign with hashtag – Women#Men to drive a larger message ‘Together, Let’s Say No To Gender Bias’ and encourage women to be in the Driver’s Seat."

As part of the ongoing special promotion, Hyundai will offer a range of special benefits for its women customers starting 8th March- 31st March 2018. These benefits will include free car pick-up and drop and a 10% discount on labor charges.

Watch the Video on:

Hyundai India YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2OYAJnGVdw

Hyundai India Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HyundaiIndia/videos/1622427844501634/

Hyundai India Twitter: https://twitter.com/HyundaiIndia/status/971463580796182528