GIA (Gemological Institute of America) India held a panel discussion on “Synthetic Diamonds: Challenges and Opportunities” at Hotel Hyatt Ahmedabad on Mar. 5, 2018. Ms. Nirupa Bhatt, Managing Director of GIA India and Middle East, moderated the discussion about encouraging disclosure and ensuring that diamonds are checked by a credible gemmological laboratory. The speakers at the discussion included Mr. Rohit Choksi of ‎Ishwarlal Harjivandas Jewellers and President of the Jewellers Association Ahmedabad; Mr. Jigar Soni of N. S. Jewels and Secretary of the Jewellers Association Ahmedabad; Mr. Kailash Kabra of K. K. Jewels; Mr. Manoj Soni, of A.B. Jewels and Mr. Raj Zaveri of Zaveri & Co. The association’s management committee was also present, along with many other members.



“We thank GIA for organising the panel discussion and sharing knowledge about synthetic diamonds,” said Mr. Choksi. “We value the services that GIA offers the trade to get each of our diamonds checked – be it star, melee or larger sizes.”



Synthetic diamonds are not new to the industry. Grown in a laboratory or factory, synthetic diamonds’ growth structure and atomic level defects allow them to be readily separated from natural diamonds by a well-equipped laboratory. Because natural diamonds and synthetic diamonds have some of the same physical properties, even a skilled jeweller or trained gemmologist cannot distinguish them by sight alone. It takes specialised equipment and trained staff in a gemmological laboratory for a conclusive identification.



“Synthetic diamonds are a topic of great interest to the industry particularly the potential for undisclosed mixing of synthetic and natural diamonds in the supply chain,” said Ms. Bhatt. “As a non-profit institute with a mission to protect the public, GIA works to inform the industry about synthetic diamonds and how to distinguish them. This panel discussion is one such initiative by GIA, among others such as trade education seminars and consumer education seminars.”



The panel discussion centred around the opportunities and challenges in synthetic diamonds including – but not limited to – millennials’ possible preference for synthetic diamonds, the market for synthetic diamond jewellery, detection and disclosure of lab-grown diamonds, consumer education about synthetic diamonds and more.