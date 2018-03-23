In the Indian scenario, real estate development is all about creating green spaces in what is left over after constructing the concrete jungle. The exception is projects which have done just the opposite – there are acres of gardens and greenery, and concrete structures are to be found dotting open spaces between the gardens and greenery. This is what makes it not just an exception, but a truly sustainable real estate development. It is all about conserving nature and being eco-friendly, the mixed-use integrated townships created by Hiranandani Group, where ‘living in sync with nature’ translates into an experience of living within a clean and green environment. The world-class townships which offer integrated lifestyles – be it Hiranandani Gardens in Powai, Hiranandani Estate in Thane, Hiranandani Fortune City in Panvel or Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam, Chennai, the thrust has been on humanizing the urban environment and striking an attractive balance between greenery and construction. This eco-friendly, green township model by Hiranandani group has truly focused on holistic living and a better quality of life, in sync with nature.



Hiranandani Group lays special emphasis on developing the flora and fauna within their townships, through afforestation and development of spacious gardens as also lush green spaces. The hard work and creativity in terms of horticulture plantations within the project sites has won many accolades and awards over a period of time. These awards and prizes dove-tail with the Hiranandani way of creating green communities. In the past few months, the Hiranandani Group has received accolades on the landscapes, the beautified traffic junctions as also gardens within the townships. Prominent among the prizes won in different categories include: 01. Adonia, Powai: Vertical Garden; 02: Central Avenue, Powai: Best avenue of Alstonea Scholaris; ​03: Hiranandani Knowledge Park, Powai: Garden attached to commercial institute up to 3000 sq mt in sized; 04: Somerset, Powai: Garden attached to co-op hsg soc, more than 500 sq mt in size; 05: G-4 Hill Garden, Powai: Public garden more than 10000 sq mts; and 06: Rodas Podium Garden, Thane.

In a concrete jungle scenario, where an ornamental greenery is created to break the monotony of grey concrete, the Hiranandani Townships stand apart, being verdant green spaces with constructed spaces in between – a well-planned set-up which offers living and work spaces set amidst lush, green spaces.

“We mostly use indigenous local trees and thus, maintain the flora and fauna of the area as also remain in sync with the ecosystem. Going to a very minute level, we have ensured through proper planning and implementation, the planting of species of trees and shrubs which attract migrant birds, thus maintaining bio-diversity of the area This is how we ensure that the green cover is not just ornamental, but actually plays its part in maintaining the local eco-system,” said Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani.

The Group has been participating in various exhibitions and competitions since over two decades now and has been winning awards every year. The in-house horticulture department at the Hiranandani Townships is eco-friendly to the point that they do not use chemical pesticides and fertilizers, but use organic manure as well as compost. This is created as a product at the in-house compost plant, where waste, as well as kitchen waste garden, is treated to make compost. At the various Hiranandani Townships, sustainable practices are followed, which include use of indigenous tree species, recycling garden waste to make compost, recycling STP water for gardening so as to maintain the ecosystem as well as preserve biodiversity.

“The prizes are an added bonus,” said Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani. “It is the aspect of striking a balance between holistic living and concrete developments. This is best explained by the way our projects are planned, which are people, economy and environment-centric,” he concluded.