BMW Group Plant Chennai Starts Production of the All-new BMW X3
Third generation of the BMW X3 to be launched on 19 April 2018
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
BMW Group Plant Chennai has started the production of the all-new BMW X3 that will be launched next month in India.
Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The all-new BMW X3 is now set to continue the success story, with even more striking and dynamic styling and a luxurious interior. Like all members of the successful X family, it combines outstanding ride quality on all terrains with unlimited everyday practicality. I would like to congratulate BMW Group Plant Chennai team for achieving this important milestone and we are extremely proud for the smooth start of production of the all-new BMW X3.”
Dr. Jochen Stallkamp, Managing Director, BMW Group Plant Chennai said, “We are excited to start local production of the much-awaited third generation BMW X3. The all-new BMW X3 offers advanced design language, innovative technologies and top-of-the-line equipment. BMW Group Plant Chennai is proud to locally-produce the latest and one of the most diverse product portfolios that has the highest standards of quality, distinguished workmanship and uncompromising engineering. We are confident that the all-new BMW X3 produced in Chennai will further increase our momentum in the Indian luxury car segment.”
BMW Group Plant Chennai locally produces the BMW 3 Series, the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 5 Series, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 7 Series, the BMW X1, the BMW X3 and the BMW X5. BMW Plant Chennai will start the local production of MINI Countryman in 2018.