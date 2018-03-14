PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that Bharat Forge Limited, a technology-driven leading Indian multinational has selected the ThingWorx IoT Platform from PTC to monitor its factory operations to improve operational efficiency and factory quality.

Bharat Forge Limited is a Pune-based multinational company with a presence across automotive, power, oil and gas, construction and mining, rail, marine and aerospace. The world's largest forging company with manufacturing facilities spread across India, Germany, Sweden, France and North America, Bharat Forge, manufactures a wide range of high performance, critical & safety components for the automotive & non-automotive sector.

Bharat Forge Limited was looking at improving its operational efficiency at its manufacturing facilities. After an exhaustive due diligence process, during which various software vendors were evaluated, Bharat Forge selected ThingWorx IoT Platform for its rapid application enablement, connectivity, machine learning capabilities, augmented reality, and integration with leading device cloud offerings.

Speaking on the partnership with PTC, Yogesh Zope, Group CIO, Bharat Forge Limited said, “Industry 4.0 is critical for India’s manufacturing sector to thrive in the next decade. For this to thrive, the need of the hour is for a strong, scalable IIoT platform to support quick adoption of Industry 4.0 best practices. With PTC’s ThingWorx platform we foresee a good synergy in terms of technology and vision for adoption of IIoT in India. We have kick started initial deployment of ThingWorx at our manufacturing plant at Pune, India. We expect to drive value by capturing real time OEE, Machine Downtime, Quality KPI’s in the first phase followed with adoption of Machine learning and Artificial intelligence for achieving predictive maintenance capability in the near future.”



Kalyan Sridhar, Country Manager, PTC India said, “Bharat Forge Limited is known for constantly enhancing and transforming its manufacturing facilities across the world with latest technologies that improve various aspects of their business. With Bharat Forge now being powered by PTC’s ThingWorx IoT Platform, we believe that the company will be able to utilize the latest Industry 4.0 technologies and significantly improve their productivity, innovation & operational efficiency. We look forward to collaborating with Bharat Forge at a strategic level to build the foundations for accelerated Industry 4.0 adoption in India through some joint programs in the future.”



ThingWorx was purpose-built from the ground up for the Internet of Things. It contains the most complete set of integrated IoT-specific development tools and capabilities available, offering the industry’s deepest functional capabilities. ThingWorx makes it easy to develop and deliver powerful Enterprise IoT solutions that deliver transformative business value.

ThingWorx platform will leverage Industry 4.0 technologies – Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies to reduce product failures

Reduce downtime caused by unplanned events by sending breaking news alerts of the errors to the proper parties and predict the amount of time until a system fails

Improve the quality of products by providing a full digital reporting of products produced

Reduce delays in decision making by enabling team members with real-time detailed data and creating dynamic visualizations of the status of production systems

Identify trouble spots within the facility by observing real-time data on the factory floor with augmented reality (AR), providing a bird’s eye view

