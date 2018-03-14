PTC
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that Bharat Forge Limited, a technology-driven leading Indian multinational has selected the ThingWorx IoT Platform from PTC to monitor its factory operations to improve operational efficiency and factory quality.
Bharat Forge Limited is a Pune-based multinational company with a presence across automotive, power, oil and gas, construction and mining, rail, marine and aerospace. The world's largest forging company with manufacturing facilities spread across India, Germany, Sweden, France and North America, Bharat Forge, manufactures a wide range of high performance, critical & safety components for the automotive & non-automotive sector.
Bharat Forge Limited was looking at improving its operational efficiency at its manufacturing facilities. After an exhaustive due diligence process, during which various software vendors were evaluated, Bharat Forge selected ThingWorx IoT Platform for its rapid application enablement, connectivity, machine learning capabilities, augmented reality, and integration with leading device cloud offerings.
Speaking on the partnership with PTC, Yogesh Zope, Group CIO, Bharat Forge Limited said, “Industry 4.0 is critical for India’s manufacturing sector to thrive in the next decade. For this to thrive, the need of the hour is for a strong, scalable IIoT platform to support quick adoption of Industry 4.0 best practices. With PTC’s ThingWorx platform we foresee a good synergy in terms of technology and vision for adoption of IIoT in India. We have kick started initial deployment of ThingWorx at our manufacturing plant at Pune, India. We expect to drive value by capturing real time OEE, Machine Downtime, Quality KPI’s in the first phase followed with adoption of Machine learning and Artificial intelligence for achieving predictive maintenance capability in the near future.”
