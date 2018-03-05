Young women these days avoid the act of oiling their hair due to the hassles associated with it. However, this leads to hair problems in the future. Bajaj Almond Drops works towards busting this age old myth that oiling is a messy affair. This oil offers a solution by providing a light, non-sticky, hassle free way of hair oiling, with the benefits of almond oil & 300% vitamin E nourishment.



‘Load Mat Lo’ is a 360-degree campaign featuring Parineeti Chopra as the brand ambassador of Bajaj Almond Drops. Besides traditional media like TV and Print, the brand has also engaged with consumers via digital activities & has planned for Outdoor advertising in key markets. Bajaj Almond Drops has gained thousands of followers on its social media assets. The brand has conducted various innovative contests along with attractive prizes. Bajaj Almond Drops campaign trended on Twitter with the hashtag #LoadMatLo. The campaign generated 12 million impressions and reached more than 3 million people. It has increased the overall business potential and brand recognition of Bajaj Corp.



The brand is excited about this campaign with Parineeti because she is the true epitome of a modern Indian woman who tries to look beyond the prevalent myths of life and search for proper answers. Her transformation into a leaner yet stronger physique is a strong testimonial to the same belief. Also, Parineeti’s personality as an energetic, high performance actress resonates truly well with the brand’s values of confidence and superior performance when it comes to hair care.



Commenting on the thought process behind this campaign, Mr. Sandeep Verma – President, S&M at Bajaj Corp said: “These days, young women shirk at the idea of oiling their hair. The core reason for this is the sticky and heavy feeling on the head. It feels like there is a ‘load’ on their head. However, with Bajaj Almond Drops hair oil they don’t need to worry about chip-chip and greasy hair. Bajaj Almond Drops hair oil gives their hair the nourishment it needs without the heavy feeling on the head. Our ‘Load Mat Lo’ campaign strives to provide a solution to the unnecessary worrying in the context of hair oiling.”